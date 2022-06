WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – It’s news no one wants to get – especially a 17-year-old rising senior in high school. But it’s now reality for DJ McLeod. The Laney Buccaneer linebacker has been diagnosed with a sarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer, in his stomach. He has a tumor that has embedded itself in his abdomen. It is pressing on his bladder, his small intestine and large intestine.

