Nebraska man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brown Co.

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–There’s been a nearly 60% increase in auto thefts in Lincoln, so far this year, compared to a five-year average. So far in June, auto thefts have increased by just over 65%, compared to the same time period in 2021. About 29.5% of these cases were unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, 25% were locked and five percent were unlocked with the keys inside with the vehicle left running.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO