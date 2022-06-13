ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nebraska man arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brown Co.

By Chris Fisher
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man is facing charges in Kansas and Nebraska after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. According to Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant, Nathan Wagner,...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

High-speed pursuit starts in southeast Nebraska, ends in Kansas

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a high-speed pursuit Monday. Deputies engaged a vehicle in pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 mph and ending in Brown County, Kan. A sheriff’s office press release says Brown County deputies were able to spike the driver’s front tire. Once...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Hiawatha man found dead following motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – It is unknown what time a motorcyclist was killed Thursday, but the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hiawatha man was found deceased on Highway 73 near milepost 105. That’sone mile south of the Nebraska-Kansas state line. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Luke Scheidt, 51, left the road for an unknown […]
HIAWATHA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Man#Kansas#Tires#Brown Co#Us 36#The Richardson Co#Sheriff S Office
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska State Patrol IDs two killed in fatal crash near Angora

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol identified two people killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Angora on Highway 385. The driver of the other vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, NSP said in a press release. Charles Dueker, 79, and Linda Dueker, 78,...
ANGORA, NE
klin.com

18 People Killed On Nebraska Roads In May

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that during the month of May, eighteen people were killed on Nebraska roadways. The 18 deaths occurred in 17 different crashes. Six of the 12 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts. Three were buckled up and three had seatbelt use marked as unknown.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Two people injured after two-vehicle accident in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 12:05 p.m. near 72nd and Lake streets. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the other was transported in serious condition,...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

Topeka pair arrested after SUV stolen in recent string of burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Topeka was arrested on Tuesday after they were identified by the public in an investigation into a recent string of burglaries which included the theft of an SUV. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, June 15, Aaron M. Griffith, 25, and...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man arrested following foot chase in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Topeka man is facing charges for running from police Monday morning. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Isaac Storm Skelton King was walking near SW 21st St. and SW High Ave. around 10:45 a.m. when he was spotted by deputies. Officials say they...
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln business reports overnight vandalism

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 12:20, officers said they were called on a report of vandalism to Caterpillar Vapes on 2601 N 11th St. Authorities said that the business owner reported sometime during the overnight hours of Monday and Tuesday, an unknown suspect (s) threw a baseball-size rock through one of their north windows.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County reports 33 arrests, 351 traffic stops

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports 351 traffic stops during the click it or ticket mobilization May 23 to June 5. Deputies answered 119 calls for service, responded to one motor vehicle accident and issued 95 citations. Of 33 arrests during the period, three were...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Denton man rolls into ditch during pursuit with deputies, sheriff says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Denton man was arrested Tuesday after a pursuit with deputies that ended with him rolling his vehicle over into a ditch, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 12:45 a.m., deputies clocked a vehicle going 80 miles per hour near 54th Street and Wittstruck...
DENTON, NE
kfornow.com

Auto Theft Cases Are Up In Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–There’s been a nearly 60% increase in auto thefts in Lincoln, so far this year, compared to a five-year average. So far in June, auto thefts have increased by just over 65%, compared to the same time period in 2021. About 29.5% of these cases were unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, 25% were locked and five percent were unlocked with the keys inside with the vehicle left running.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC News

Nebraska man pleads guilty to threatening election official

A Nebraska man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, admitting he posted threatening messages about an election official in Colorado. Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, told a federal judge that he posted the messages on Instagram after the 2020 election. According to court documents, one said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?”
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriffs’ Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests and one incident report. On Sunday, Deputies arrested 22-year-old Maria Fernanda Forces of Omaha, Nebraska, at 12:23 a.m. on Highway 34 near the 7-mile marker. Officers arrested her for OWI’s 1st offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Authorities took Forces to jail in another case and held her on a $2,000 bond. Deputies arrested 41-year-old John Robert Washburn of Hastings, Iowa, at 11:01 a.m. for 2nd-degree theft. Deputies transported Washburn to jail and held him on a $5,000 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KSN News

2 Topeka men killed in head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
klin.com

Lincoln Man Shot Early Thursday In Cooper Park

Lincoln Police were called to Cooper Park in the 900 block of South 6th Street about 1:15 Thursday morning following a report that a man had been shot. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News the 35 year old victim and another male had a disagreement and as the victim turned to leave the park he heard a pop and felt pain in his shoulder. He was struck in the back shoulder area by a single shot.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy