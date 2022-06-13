ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top GOP negotiator tries to defend bipartisan gun deal against pushback from right-wingers and NRA

By Abby Livingston
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including Texan John Cornyn, announced Sunday the framework for a legislative deal to address gun violence in the aftermath of the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead at a Uvalde elementary school.

The tentative deal, for which Cornyn was the lead negotiator, includes a mix of modest gun control proposals and funding for mental health. It would incentivize states to pass "red flag" laws, which are designed to keep guns out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others; boost funding for mental health services, telehealth resources and more school security; permit juvenile records to be incorporated into background checks for purchasers under the age of 21; and crack down on the straw purchase and trafficking of guns.

"Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," read a joint statement from the bipartisan negotiating group that included Cornyn and nine other Republican senators. "Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can't purchase weapons.

"Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans," the news release stated. "We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law."

Sources involved with the negotiations caution there is not yet legislative text to the deal and its prospects remain fragile as the Senate heads into what is expected to be a frenetic week. That 10 Republican senators signed onto the plan adds confidence that a potential bill will overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to bypass a filibuster threat.

The 10 Republican senators are Cornyn, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mitt Romney of Utah.

On Twitter, President Joe Biden signaled support for the proposal.

"It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction," he said. "With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay. Let's get this done."

Cornyn, who touts an A-plus rating from the National Rifle Association, on Sunday seemed eager to defend the package from any potential conservative pushback. On Twitter, he accepted an invitation to appear on the radio show of conservative commentator Dana Loesch, a former NRA spokesperson who is opposed to red flag laws, to discuss the proposal. He also seemed to suggest that the measure might have prevented the Uvalde shooting.

"Enhanced background check of juvenile court, police, and mental health records likely would have disclosed what everyone in the community knew," he wrote. "The shooter was a ticking time bomb."

By leaving the issue of red flag laws to the state, the senators made it unlikely that one would go into effect in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott briefly floated the idea after the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. But he soon abandoned it after he said he observed a "coalescence" in the Texas Legislature against the proposal. Since then, the Legislature has been aggressive in expanding gun rights, including passing a law allowing people to carry handguns without a license.

Over the last two decades, there are few challenges that have stymied the U.S. Senate quite on the scale of regulating firearms. But in the weeks since massacres in Uvalde and Buffalo, many senators have professed a determination to find a path to pass a gun bill.

The proposal falls short of gun control advocates' calls for measures like raising the age at which people can buy AR-15-style weapons from 18 to 21. But it won praise for many groups, given how hard it has been to pass any kind of gun control legislation in recent years. The groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action said in a press release that the framework "would provide the basis for the first major federal gun safety law in nearly 26 years."

The U.S. House passed last week a package of gun regulation bills that are all but certain to fail in the Senate. The measures would have raised the purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles and banned high-capacity magazines.

Democrats are signaling that nearly any Senate-passed gun bill — even a modest one — will receive a positive reception in the House chamber. On Sunday afternoon, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement confirming as much.

"While more is needed, this package will take steps to save lives," she said, praising the red flag component specifically. But she also indicated a desire for measures that are not in this deal.

"As we move forward on this bipartisan framework, we are continuing to fight for more life-saving measures: including universal background checks, banning high-capacity magazines and raising the age to buy assault weapons, which must also become law," she said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would bring the bill to the Senate floor as soon as possible.

Disclosure: Everytown for Gun Safety has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Join us Sept. 22-24 in person in downtown Austin for The Texas Tribune Festival and experience 100+ conversation events featuring big names you know and others you should from the worlds of politics, public policy, the media and tech — all curated by The Texas Tribune's award-winning journalists. Buy tickets.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/06/12/senate-uvalde-gun-john-cornyn/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

fox26houston.com

More than 9,000 Texas Republicans come to downtown Houston for Texas GOP Convention

HOUSTON - Conservatives from every corner of Texas gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday for a much-anticipated Republican State Convention. 9,000 Texas Republicans descended on downtown Houston with an ever-growing number of them identifying as Hispanic. Richard Urdiales, a GOP delegate from Jersey City and one of...
HOUSTON, TX
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto O'Rourke gains ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott in new poll.

A new poll shows that Beto O'Rourke is gaining ground on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, surveyed 1,078 Texas voters and found that 48% of them supported Abbott while 43% backed O'Rourke. This is great news for the Texas Democrat, who came close to unseating Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the 2018 election. With just a little over four months to go before the November gubernatorial race, it will be interesting to see how these numbers change.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

U.S. Supreme Court sides with El Paso’s Tigua tribe in decades-long gambling fight with Texas

El Paso’s Tigua Indians can legally operate bingo-based games at their Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the Lower Valley, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision on Wednesday. The decision is a major victory for the Tiguas, formally known as the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, in their three-decade fight with the state of The post U.S. Supreme Court sides with El Paso’s Tigua tribe in decades-long gambling fight with Texas appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
runnelscountyregister.com

Pfluger exposes possible plan to release busloads of illegal migrants in San Angelo

WASHINGTON, DC – Wednesday, Congressman August Pfluger, the Lead Republican on the Homeland Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, released a statement exposing the Biden Administration’s plan to possibly release busloads of illegal migrants in San Angelo, Texas. Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11): “My office just uncovered that the Department...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KXAN

Texas AG wants border wall to be built in Laredo without environmental study

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection urging the Biden administration to quickly build a border wall in Laredo, Texas, and the surrounding South Texas region, and to forgo environmental considerations. “A border barrier is critical...
LAREDO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tribal gaming in Texas wins major victory

HOUSTON – The US Supreme Court just handed a major victory to the Alabama-Coushatta and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribes of Texas. In a split, 5-4 decision, the Justices ruled Texas cannot prevent the tribes from offering electronic bingo gaming on these reservations. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

“I don’t know”: Ohio governor stumped when asked if his bill to arm teachers will stop shootings

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) on Monday announced that he had signed a bill into law that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. But when a reporter questioned DeWine during a press conference if the legislation effectively addresses calls from the public to take meaningful action to reduce gun violence after the 2019 mass shooting at Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District of Dayton, DeWine was unable to provide a concrete response.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
