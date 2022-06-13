ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

PHOTOS: Hot Rod Power Tour at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Heather Middleton
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON — The Hot Rod Power Tour will be...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Hot Wheels Legends Tour returning to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will stop at Walmart Buford from 8 a.m. to noon on June 18. The event will feature Atlanta’s electric car culture, Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, an array of onsite experiences, and collectibles that are only available on the tour, according to a release.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Hampton, GA
Hampton, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Culver’s free food truck tour making stop in Atlanta in June

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wisconsin-based and nationally recognized Culver’s will be making a stop at Piedmont Park in Atlanta as part of its From Wisconsin With Love food truck tour on June 24. According to officials, guests will be able to enjoy small-town food menu items and trademark hospitality,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rod
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is the Atlanta Braves complex making — or losing — money?

Truist Park, the Cobb County home of the Atlanta Braves, and The Battery, the adjacent multi-use development, together made just over $34 million last year, officials for the baseball team claim, adding that the venue’s property value increased by $43 million from 2020 to 2021. Fiscal returns for the entire complex, which has 5,500 employees, have far exceeded expectations, according to Mike Plant, CEO of the Braves Development Company.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
WXIA 11 Alive

Severe weather around north Georgia, metro Atlanta | Live updates

ATLANTA — In the midst of a heat wave descending on north Georgia, some counties have seen severe thunderstorm warnings on Tuesday. Additionally, a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. was issued for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. It originally included much of metro Atlanta and north...
WXIA 11 Alive

Parts of north Georgia, metro Atlanta under thunderstorm advisories | Weather blog

ATLANTA — In the midst of a heat wave descending on north Georgia, some counties have seen severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday. A level 2 risk for severe storms spans much of Georgia, with damaging winds and small hail a possibility. The severe weather comes amid record-breaking hot temperatures, marking Atlanta's hottest day of the year. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. This is on top of severe thunderstorm warnings.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Laid To Rest

Atlanta rapper Trouble was laid to rest on Monday (June 13) after he was tragically shot to death on June 5. According to WAGA-TV, the funeral, which took place at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur, Georgia, honored the rising talent born Mariel Semonte Orr. In case you missed it,...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy