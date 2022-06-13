ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerald Jones Auto Group announces expansion into South Carolina

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major vehicle dealership is expanding its reach across the river.

The Gerald Jones Auto Group announced on Monday that they will be expanding into South Carolina.

According to the release, the new Gerald Jones Buick GMC dealership, formerly Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina, will be located on the Aiken Augusta Highway, which is just a few minutes from downtown Augusta, Gordon Highway, and I-20.

No date yet on when the official dealership will open.

WJBF

WJBF

