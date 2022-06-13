ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village of Bluffs Installs New Clerk, New Treasurer Forthcoming

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Bluffs has installed a new village clerk. The Scott County Times reports that Chrissy Willis was sworn in at the village board meeting on June 1st. Willis takes the place of Terri Kunkel who retired last month after 9 years. In a corresponding move,...

