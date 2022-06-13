Village of Bluffs Installs New Clerk, New Treasurer Forthcoming

Jacksonville aldermen face a number of questions on how they will spend $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money over the next 2 ½ years. Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty explained to the council during workshop session that he and City Treasurer Beth Hopkins solicited projects from all of the city’s department heads over the last several months, dividing the projects in several different buckets relating to public safety, infrastructure, utilities, recreation, among others. McCarty says in total that he had received approximately $8 million worth of projects the money could be used in accordance with the rules finalized by the U.S. Department of Treasury in April.

