Oklahoma City, OK

Graphic video: Nude bicyclists celebrate World Naked Bike Ride

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 3 days ago

TORONTO, Canada (Storyful/KFOR) – Thousands of people around the globe stripped down on June 11th to celebrate World Naked Bike Ride, to bring awareness to various cycling and environmental issues.

In Toronto, cyclists wearing little to no clothing are seen from above as they traveled together through several city streets.

A blog about the ride reads, “The bike ride is a global protest in cities all around the world where bikers gather and protest against the over usage of oil, urban pollution, cycle safety on roads, and encourage body freedom for everyone.”

More than 1,000 cyclists in London also participated in WNBR. Warning – the London event video is much more graphic than the video above.

