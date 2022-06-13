ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Release for Nike’s New “Boring” Sneaker Was Anything But

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nike and artist Tom Sachs have come together for a new collaborative sneaker, and it is boring. Or at least that’s the way both the designer and behemoth sneaker brand described their new General Purpose Sneaker (GPS). In advertisements leading up to the shoe’s release last Friday morning, the shoe was...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The “Reverse Goldenrod” Colorway Reappears By Way Of This Unreleased Nike Dunk High

Nike is not shy about their love for the “Goldenrod” colorway, as they’ve brought it back many a time in the past few years: first on the Dunk High, then the Dunk Low, and more recently on the Dunk High Rebel. And thanks to Nike SB, even a “Reverse” version hit the shelves, a pair that seems to have inspired this newly-revealed, unreleased sample.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sachs
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Zooms In On The Swoosh On This Air Max Plus

Nike continues its unrelenting streak of Air Max Plus releases, keeping to the original shape but adding some creative twists to give the silhouette new life. This upcoming release captures a perfect summer season look, with an all white construction and mesh upper with touches of blue and yellow, but there’s a clear chance made to this TUNED Air classic.
APPAREL
Complex

The Best Air Jordans of 2022 (So Far)

2022 Air Jordan releases (as well as all sneaker releases) have been defined more by what hasn’t come out than by what has. And many of those that have were never intended for 2022 in the first place—just take a look at the outward facing tags that read “HO21” on Union’s Air Jordan 2 collaboration as evidence. As supply chain issues continue to plague the launch calendar for going on two years in the aftermath of the global pandemic, a handful of sneakers have managed to hold their own despite less-than-ideal timing.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoes#Sneaker#New Balance#Mars Yard
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 “Blood Orange” Is Ready For Summer

Over the last few months, the Nike Sportswear team has unveiled several of its propositions in fruit-related ensembles. The latest?: A Nike Air Max 90 inspired by the blood orange. Akin to other summertime offerings from the Swoosh, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly “colorless” look across its leather,...
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

Despite passing away in November 2021, Virgil Abloh continues being present in the sneaker space. In addition to driving countless sales on the after-market thanks to his Off-White sneaker collaborations, the late Illinois-native is further expanding NIKE, Inc.’s design language. Recently, a green-colored Air Force 1 Mid appeared with...
sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Swooshes And Thick Embroidery Mark This Newest Nike Air Force 1

To appropriately celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has dressed up the shoe in many a unique way. And this isn’t exclusive to collaborations, as GRs, too, have dialed things up in the past few months. Case in point: this newly-revealed colorway, which incorporates not just patent leather Swooshes but thick, embroidered branding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Nike
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max 90 Features Transparent Heel Tabs And Various Graphic Hits

The Nike Air Max 90 has been rather tame with its latest colorways, rarely ever delving beyond the norm. But here, as the shoe celebrates its debut year, the brand is incorporating new graphics and transparent heel tabs. Due to the see-through finish, the heel tab’s usual details are more...
APPAREL
Complex

All the Shoes on Display at Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 Exhibition

As we learned on Tuesday, Louis Vuitton’s Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that was orchestrated by the late Virgil Abloh will be on full display at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn this week. The space, known as the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition, will be open to the public starting tomorrow, May 21 through May 31 and will showcase all 47 iterations of the French luxury fashion house’s collaborative Air Force 1s.
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 90 “Desert Camo”

The Nike Air Max 90 debuted 32 years ago, but it’s arguably as popular now as it’s ever been. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s once top-of-the-line performance runner appeared in a lifestyle-oriented desert camouflage style. While far from being the first time a military garb-reminiscent arrangement lands on the visible Air-cushioned proposition, the latest offering takes a refreshing all-over approach to the look. Sole units keep things simple in an off-white makeup, allowing for the iconic Air Max sneaker to steal the spotlight with its canvas upper covered in shades of brown. TPU components along the tongue and at the heel deliver some contrast to their surroundings, but don’t detract too much from the desert-informed color palette.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 37 Appears Online In Much Clearer Look

The Air Jordan line has a very rich history. Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette, and before fans can even get their hands on it, there are leaks that surface online. These leaks are typically very accurate in terms of how the shoe is going to look, and there is no doubt that fans have been anticipating some shots of the Air Jordan 37.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A New Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 13 sneaker is reportedly releasing soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared mock-up imagery of the Air Jordan 13 “French Blue,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s possibly making its retail debut before year’s end. The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” features a white leather panel at the midfoot and is offset with a gray leather toebox as well as a...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

This Rare Air Jordan 1 High Was Made For Michael Jordan’s Daughter

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A rare iteration of the popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Chicago-based store and sneaker collector @Englishsole shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 1 High “Green Croc,” a sought-after colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that initially surfaced in 2015 and was made for his daughter, Jasmine. The entirety of the Air Jordan 1’s upper is crafted of premium crocodile-inspired leather that’s paired with matching shoelaces and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Gets A Release Update: Details

Over the last few years, the Air Jordan 5 has been seeing a massive resurgence that is largely thanks to the sneaker celebrating its 30th anniversary. The plethora of colorways that have come out since then have been very unique and there is no doubt that Jumpman has been knocking out of the park. In 2023, they will be looking to keep the streak alive, and as you can see in the post below from @zsneakerheadz, they have a gorgeous "UNC" colorway planned.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy