Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, June 13th, 2022

By Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls To Services (June 6, 2022, to June 13, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-six (66) calls. Jail Population: We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 12 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were 8 individuals booked...

