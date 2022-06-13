Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, June 13th, 2022

Earlier this month, Sheriff Burby reported a call to a home in Bon Wier, Texas for medical assistance. The call took place on May 29, 2022 at 11:25 p.m. off of County Road 1416. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and the preliminary investigation revealed that a woman, 35 year old Jessica McCain, had sustained a gunshot wound to the chin. The Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a thorough investigation into the facts surrounding this call and after interviewing her boyfriend, 39 year old, Gabriel A. Witmer they obtained and executed an arrest warrant for the following charges: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, bond amount- $15,000, False report to Peace Officer, Federal Special Investigator, Law Enforcement Employee, Corrections Officer or Jailor- $500 bond.

BON WIER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO