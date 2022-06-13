ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

One Man’s Opinion: Rise Up for Runoffs

By Bill Crane
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQTSX_0g9QCGLb00
Election 2022 Georgia Voting FILE - An advanced voting sign is seen, in Marietta, Ga. on May 19, 2022 during early-in person voting before Georgia's May 24, 2022 primary. Changes in Georgia state law have left less time to vote early before the June 21, 2022 runoff. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart)

Georgia voters set a record for a General Primary Election, with 1.91 million showing up and casting a ballot. The GOP had a decided advantage, as well as bigger top of the ticket races for Governor and U.S. Senator, commanding just under 1.2 million of the total ballots cast. Estimates are that nearly 70,000 more regular Democratic Party voters (based on prior Primary contests in 2020 and 2018) crossed over to participate in the GOP races, particularly again the more hotly contested Primary races for Governor, U.S. Senator and Secretary of State. Voter behavior and when ballots were cast and how also had some recalibration. A majority of votes were again cast on the Election Day -55%, with Advance Voting accounting for 41% and Absentee Ballots declining to just 4%, while comprising nearly 10 percent of the early voting.

Adding voter I.D. requirements to Absentee ballots did have an impact, while three weeks of early voting was retained, as well as No Excuse Absentees and Dropboxes (1 per 100,000 voters, inside at Advance Voting locations). Saturday and Sunday voting was also expanded in a majority of Georgia counties for this election and at least one weekend voting day is now also required by the Georgia Elections Integrity Act of 2021. Advance voting is again underway this week, and the runoff campaign season has been compressed back to the shorter three week period, with a Runoff Election scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

There are still state and regional (Congressional & General Assembly) contests to be decided, but the majority of runoff action is local. Attending a recent birthday fundraising event for Steve Bradshaw, DeKalb County Commissioner, District 4 (not up for election this cycle), I listened intently to the words of DeKalb County CEO, Michael Thurmond. CEO Thurmond, somewhat with tongue in cheek, commented on the wonders of DeKalb’s CEO/Commission for of Government, with the CEO and department heads forming the Executive Branch and the Commission serving as the legislative branch. He then more pointedly commented that it’s wonderful to BE CEO as long as you have four supportive votes on that same county commission (board of seven). Without a working majority, a CEO’s agenda, budget expenditures and planning and implementation of a broad array of previously approved initiatives can all be slowed or brought to a grinding halt.

“But for one vote...” was Thurmond’s repeated refrain, as he pointed out how often Bradshaw’s vote on the Commission was the deciding factor in 4/3 splits, on moving forward a T-SPLOST which shares revenue with DeKalb’s 13-municipalities, on expanded work and repair on DeKalb’s troubled sewerage system and multiple critical votes of approval on a county budget now approaching $2-billion.

Here in DeKalb County, a troubled runoff contest in the Democratic Primary for the District # 2 County Commission post features a front-runner, who placed third in the original unofficial election results, and who is endorsed and supported by incumbent commissioners within that ‘working minority,’ on the DeKalb Commission which loses most votes. Michelle Long Spears frequently touts her stint as a Commissioner on the DeKalb County Board of Ethics. That service would be admirable, however, Ms. Spears actually served as an alternate member. This is similar to an Alternate juror or in some respects the first-runner up in a Miss Georgia competition, close, but no crown or cigar.

But perhaps more importantly, candidate Spears has displayed at best insensitivity on several fronts when asked questions on issues of import in DeKalb, such as race relations and police reform. At a well attended candidate forum, twice in less than a few minutes, candidate Spears referred to the summer of Racial Justice protests in 2020 as ‘racial uprisings.’ Ms. Spears further blamed the ‘racial uprisings’ for all the challenges in law enforcement recruiting and morale. As a strong supporter of law enforcement, with a few long standing clients in that field, I can assure you the tableau of issues causing police to leave or others to not join the field is much broader.

Thankfully, Lauren Alexander, Ms. Spears runoff opponent, is a calm, collected, professional and community activist and consultant, with engagements with organizations like the CDC. Ms. Alexander would be the better choice to provide that pivotal “one vote” on the current DeKalb Commission.

In races just like this one, and hundreds more like them, on county commissions, school boards and in Georgia’s General Assembly, your vote truly matters and will count, in determining who casts that ONE governing body vote. Do you homework, get to the polls and make sure your voice and vote are heard.

WATCH:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Trump falls flat on his face in Georgia once again

Former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia in 2020, and he helped Republicans lose there in 2021. Intent on keeping the streak going, Trump made Georgia’s GOP primaries all about him, and, sure enough, he ended up losing in the state all over again. After Trump lost the 2020...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Race Relations#Early Voting#Cdc#Gop#Democratic Party#Advance#Runoff Election
Washington Examiner

When Stacey Abrams almost had her own Jan. 6 moment

What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was terrible without a doubt. It was a dark day that demonstrated to the country what stolen election claims could do. A year and a half earlier, Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight Action, and election conspiracy activist group Coalition for Good Governance joined together in what could have become their own mini-Jan. 6. Abrams, the Left’s current superhero, attempted to organize a demonstration at a federal courthouse to advance her stolen election claims.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
AOL Corp

GOP's Rice loses House seat after voting to impeach Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Georgia election results - live: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee and former senator David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s loud interventions. Mr Trump’s former no 2, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour,...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liberals cry voter suppression, but Georgia proves different

When Georgia lawmakers passed a popular election integrity law last year, liberals immediately smeared it as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Left-wing politicians from President Joe Biden to those down the chain claimed it would suppress the vote and spell the end for democracy itself. Last month, those claims ran...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

More than 100 GOP primary election winners have embraced Trump’s stolen election claims

More than 100 Republicans who won their 2022 primary elections have supported and amplified Donald Trump’s baseless assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, a fraudulent claim that fuelled riots at the US Capitol and is central to a House committee investigation into the attack.An analysis from The Washington Post, reviewing the field of candidates in this year’s races through 7 June primaries, has so far found that voters picked seven candidates for US Senate, 82 candidates for the House of Representatives, five for governor, four for state attorney general and one for secretary of state...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy