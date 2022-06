Bristow Police have arrested seven teenagers in connection with a string of burglaries on the east side of town. Police say they have five car burglaries confirmed in the case, but the suspects told investigators they’ve hit as many as 20 homes over the past couple of weeks. Officers say they have recovered tool boxes, cleaning supplies, paint guns, welding equipment, liquor, cash, wallets, and more, all stolen from cars, sheds, and garages. Police say they are finding more victims every day as they investigate this case. They tell us some of the items that were stolen could be worth thousands of dollars.

