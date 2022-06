The Magic Key Terrace at Disney California Adventure, a passholder-only perk. (MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images) The first people who signed up for Disneyland’s new Magic Key annual pass program last year are just about ready to renew their passes — but Disneyland has paused sales of all Magic Keys indefinitely, including renewals.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO