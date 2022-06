BUFFALO, N.Y. — The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge will return to Delaware Park this week and in result, several road closures are planned in the area. This year's 3.5 mile road race will kick off Thursday, June 16 at 6:25 p.m. and will include nearly 6,000 runners from over 200 Western New York companies. To accommodate for the race, Amherst Street will be closed to traffic from Colvin Avenue to Nottingham Terrace from 5 p.m. to 8:15 a.m.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO