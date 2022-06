Def Leppard are the latest classic rock act to release their own alcohol, with the announcement of two new gins to help celebrate the band's 45th anniversary. Each liquor was named after a song on the band's hugely successful 1987 album Hysteria. "Animal" is a classic London Dry Gin boasting "high intensity of flavors." A press release announcing the beverage described it as "heavy with juniper, lemon, and botanicals," with a "complex, full bodied and long lasting" finish.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO