Family Farm Days bring fun ag education to Oregon Dairy

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Family Farm Days at The Farmstead at Oregon Dairy are returning to Lancaster County this month after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event includes family fun, free food samples, and more.

Family Farm Days offer educational insight into agriculture and aim to help people who do not live on farms learn more about where their food comes from, explains a press release about the event.

“Milk just doesn’t magically show up on the grocery store shelf. There’s a lot more to it, from taking care of the cows so they produce a good quality milk,” said Maria Forry with Oregon Dairy, who hopes the event can show people “that connection from what we’re eating every day to sustain life and how does that actually start.”

Activities and other things to check out at this year’s Family Farm Days will include:

Guided tractor and wagon ride tour to and from the farm

Free samples of Oregon Dairy chocolate and white milk, chocolate or vanilla ice cream

Farm equipment displays

“The AquaJack” Mobile Aquaponics Lab

Kids’ scavenger hunt

Stream studies

Barnyard Theatre presentations

Petting zoo

Pony rides (additional cost)

Barrel train and pedal tractor rides (additional cost)

Jump pad (additional cost)

Corn launcher (additional cost)

Other food including hot dogs and take-out chicken barbecue dinners will also be for sale at the event.

Family Farm Days will take place on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here .

