Lansing, MI

Lansing Police investigating 3 possibly related armed robberies

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says its investigating three armed robberies that happened on the same day and may be related.

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. Washington Ave. Police say the suspect was described as an 18-20-year-old man with a blue face mask, a red, white, and blue Detroit Pistons coat, and grey sweatpants. He was armed with a handgun and was seen leaving the scene in a black sedan, police say.

The second incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Northeast St. at a Dollar General store. The suspect was described as a man in his late teens or early 20’s, about 6-foot tall, wearing a blue neck gaiter face mask, a white t-shirt and black shorts, police say. He was also armed with a handgun.

The final incident happened just 20 minutes later at the Family Dollar store on the 1200 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The suspect was described as a man who was between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot tall, and between 16-20-years-old. Police say he was wearing a blue neck gaiter, a white t-shirt, and black pants, and was armed with a handgun.

Officials said anytime similar crimes happen where the descriptions or actions of the suspects are the same, they will investigate the idea that one person could be responsible. Those cases take priority in the department, the official said.

If you have any information about these incidents, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4000.

