Auburn baseball faces-off against Oregon St. in Game 3
CORVALLIS, Ore. (WHNT) – No. 3 Oregon State held on to win Game 2 against No. 14 Auburn 4-3 at the Corvallis Super Regional, setting up a winner-take-all Game 3.
“I thought the guys were still competing,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Just a great college baseball game. We’ll be back tomorrow.”Hartselle standout Larissa Preuitt named Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year
Auburn (41-20), which won 7-5 in Game 1, scored 58 runs in its previous four games. The Tigers’ five hits against Oregon State were their fewest since they also had five in a 6-3 loss to Kentucky on May 21.
Matthew Gretler led off the fifth inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Dernedde and scored on a throwing error when Justin Boyd dropped a base-hit bunt that gave Oregon State (48-17) a 3-2 lead.
“This has been an exciting two days,” Thompson said. “This is what it’s supposed to be like. This is what it’s supposed to come down to. I know I’m excited to get to come back out here and be able to compete again.”
With a trip to the College Baseball World Series in Omaha on the line, the Tigers and Beavers will face off again at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0