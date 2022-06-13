ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Auburn baseball faces-off against Oregon St. in Game 3

By Kaitlin Kanable, Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. (WHNT) – No. 3 Oregon State held on to win Game 2 against No. 14 Auburn 4-3 at the Corvallis Super Regional, setting up a winner-take-all Game 3.

“I thought the guys were still competing,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Just a great college baseball game. We’ll be back tomorrow.”

Auburn (41-20), which won 7-5 in Game 1, scored 58 runs in its previous four games. The Tigers’ five hits against Oregon State were their fewest since they also had five in a 6-3 loss to Kentucky on May 21.

Matthew Gretler led off the fifth inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Dernedde and scored on a throwing error when Justin Boyd dropped a base-hit bunt that gave Oregon State (48-17) a 3-2 lead.

“This has been an exciting two days,” Thompson said. “This is what it’s supposed to be like. This is what it’s supposed to come down to. I know I’m excited to get to come back out here and be able to compete again.”

With a trip to the College Baseball World Series in Omaha on the line, the Tigers and Beavers will face off again at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13.

