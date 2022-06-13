ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewright, TX

Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

By KXII Staff
 3 days ago

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.

Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in Grayson County. Texas troopers said James Earl Bayless, 64, was travelling north three miles south of Whitewright around 12:30 a.m. when his pickup veered off the highway and struck a utility pole.
BELLS, TX
