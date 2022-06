Jamari Phillips, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Modesto (Calif.) Christian is not only one of the top-ranked guards on the west coast, but nationally as well. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – ranks Phillips as the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2024 class, and the No. 5 ranked shooting guard. He’s also the fourth-best prospect in the state of California.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO