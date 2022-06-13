ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Citizens Bank Customers Can Get Paychecks Up to Two Days Early

By Benjamin Kail
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayday is coming early for many Citizens Bank customers....

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Mass. Employers Trying to Help Workers Manage Inflation

With inflation putting a strain on just about everyone's wallet, some local businesses are looking at ways to make things a little easier on employees. Inflation is at a 40-year high, with price increases evident on many necessities such as gas, food and services. Massachusetts-based Big Y is stepping up...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

While some local beaches and pools are opening, others are closing

SWANSEA — Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein, in conjunction with the Swansea Beach Committee and Board of Selectmen, announces that Swansea Town Beach will be opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, June 18. “We are pleased to announce that the Swansea Town Beach will once again be opening to...
SWANSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Business
State
Rhode Island State
City
Providence, RI
GoLocalProv

Jamestown Home Sells for $4.15 Million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced on Tuesday that the newly constructed home at 11 Bryer Avenue in Jamestown has sold for $4,150,000. According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 11 Bryer Avenue is the second-highest Jamestown sale of 2022. This...
JAMESTOWN, RI
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Flight Delays Reported at Logan Airport

Several flights were halted at Boston Logan International Airport Thursday due to weather, Massport said, and hundreds of delays to and from the airport have been reported. Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said weather at other airports, especially along the East Coast, was to blame for the delays, noting that these kinds of issues are common during summer thunderstorm season.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
TBR News Media

SOMERSET – Nearly 11 Waterfront Acres in Nissequogue!

This notable estate was completed in 1935 and remains a crown jewel of Long Island’s fabled North Shore. Overlooking Long Island Sound, Somerset enjoys an unassuming approach that leads to the end of a private road adjacent to the lush David Weld Sanctuary. Nearly 700-feet of waterfrontage along the shoreline. An adjacent 4-acre waterfront parcel is available separately.
SOMERSET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
westobserver.com

Owner of Providence’s Old Canteen restaurant looks back on a legendary, 66-year run

The pandemic changed a lot for restaurants, and though his customers have returned and the business is doing well, Marzilli, who still works up to 70 hours each week, told the Globe in an interview that it’s time to get to know his own family, including a new granddaughter he and his wife, Carol, welcomed this year. The iconic restaurant has a storied past, and is officially up for sale. But for Marzilli, they’re ending on a high note, and at the right time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Ortho RI: Where care is patient-centric – Richard Asinof

Where putting the needs of patients first pays off. All too often, the successes within Rhode Island’s health care delivery system go unrecognized by the news media, in large part because their focus has been skewed by the big troubles within the state’s hospital-based systems – the financial fragility of Lifespan, Care New England, and CharterCARE.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

First Student hiring for summer

Bill Roche Region Vice president First Student Transportation and April Leonardo, Location Safety Manager/Training Center Manager, joined us today with exciting news about increased pay rates and benefits when you join First Student as a driver or Assistant. Summer is a great time to join and get trained and be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

One of Providence’s Grandest Homes Offered for Just Under $6M - VIDEO

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. One of the grandest East Side mansions -- the Historic Thomas Poyton Ives House -- is now being offered for sale. The home has been lived in by the most prominent families in the state's history -- the Ives and Goddards. The house features...

Comments / 0

Community Policy