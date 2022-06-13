ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Kendall Campus Appoints New Dean Of Faculty

By Dylan Masvidal
mdcthereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Michael Cuellar has been selected as the new dean of faculty at Kendall Campus. He started on May 27 but has served on an interim basis since last September. Cuellar will continue to work in conjunction with academic affairs to...

mdcthereporter.com

fiu.edu

Physician believes in paying it forward, sets up scholarship for medical students

Growing up in Chicago, Dr. James Loewenherz spent his entire childhood around water– quarries, rivers, and lakes. By age 12, he was sailing across Lake Michigan. “The only place I couldn’t go safely is underwater, and I wanted that freedom.” Scuba diving provided that freedom and, eventually, his entry into the world of hyperbaric medicine, also known as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy.
MIAMI, FL
10NEWS

Miami senior accepted into 8 Ivy League schools

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Some students dream of attending an Ivy League school, but this graduating senior turned her dreams into college applications and was accepted into all eight of them. Ashley Adirika, at 17 years old, was accepted into all eight Ivy League institutions: Brown University, Columbia University,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shakeup in Broward schools draws accusations of racism as superintendent defends changes

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright fended off her first major controversy Tuesday, as she was accused of unfairly demoting and sidelining Black administrators. The School Board approved her plan 8-0 after hearing from deeply divided speakers. More than 100 people packed the meeting. A flyer shared on social media, “Calling all minorities in Broward County. We need your voice. ... We will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Kendall, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grand jury report to recommend removal of Broward School Board members, filing says

A long-awaited report from a grand jury, which has already indicted the former Broward school superintendent and two other administrators, will recommend that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove some school board members, a new court ruling says. But who those School Board members are — or what they are accused of doing — isn’t included in the Wednesday decision by the 4th District Court of Appeals, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Holy Cross Health Adds Pulmonologist

June 15, 2022 – Pulmonologist Hector Y. Vazquez Saad, M.D., has joined Holy Cross Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. At Holy Cross Health Dr. Saad specializes in pulmonology and critical care. He has extensive...
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

BSO hosting job fair to fill 911 operator positions

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill several 911 operator positions. Across the country, emergency 911 communications centers are facing a critical shortage of these critical workers. A job fair will be held at the Public Safety Building at 2601 West Broward Boulevard...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Jackson Health System in precarious financial situation

MIAMI – The Jackson Health System has roughly 1,300 job vacancies. President and CEO Carlos Migoya told CBS4's Joe Gorchow they spend around $150 million annually to fill those spots through temp agencies and overtime. One way to ease that financial stress is to recruit people to work in healthcare."Making sure that a lot of new people, who are really interested in healthcare, join healthcare. That does take time," he said.Migoya said Jackson Health works with local schools to address labor shortages.But beginning July 1, the Jackson Health System will operate in a new reality.  Lawmakers eliminated additional "critical care" funding for...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Mayor’s RTZ Message Pinecrest

Hello Pinecrest. This is an update on the Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) ordinance drafted by Miami-Dade County, earlier this year. I am proud to report that the county listened to our collective concerns and re-drafted the original Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) ordinance to allow cities to maintain control of their zoning in rapid transit areas along US 1.
PINECREST, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Openly Gay Pastor Denied Senior Position in Church

A church in South Florida is divided after a local pastor says he and 15 others were denied a position in their church because he is openly gay. Kipp Nelson, who serves at the St. John's on the Lake United Methodist Church in Miami Beach, has spent his whole life serving and reconciling his sexuality with his religion.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Juneteenth Juke Joint celebration to be held in Miami

MIAMI – Juneteenth takes place every year on June 19. The day marking the end of slavery in the U.S. is also a federally recognized holiday, and Miami will begin celebrations starting Thursday night. For generations, our country’s “Second Independence Day” has been celebrated with gatherings, cookouts, music, laughter...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Related Group Proposes 15-Story Icon Residences In North Miami

Related Group has submitted plans for the 15-story Icon Residences in North Miami, according to Biscayne Times. Icon Residences North Miami is proposed to have just 54 condo units. Prices would average $4.6 million. The White House Inn at the entrance to the Broad Causeway would be demolished to make...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

What We Know About the Proud Boys in the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee

Some say the best way to make a big change is to start small. This appears to be the latest strategy of a local branch of far-right Proud Boys organization, which, over the past two years, has somewhat quietly infiltrated the ranks of the Republican Party's local governing body, the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca condo association sued a unit owner who asked to see financial records. Now she owes $395,554 in legal fees.

When Eileen Breitkreutz filed a request to inspect her condo association’s financial records six years ago, she had no idea it would spark six years of litigation and a $395,554 judgment against her. Now, the registered nurse and single mother is talking to bankruptcy lawyers to find out whether she’ll be able to keep her home. “I don’t know how they can do this. I don’t know why nobody stops ...
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

Plans Submitted For River Rapids Apartment Project With 593 Units

A developer has submitted plans to build an apartment complex called River Rapids. River Rapids is planned at 2750 NW South River Drive, replacing a former trailer park. Two phases are planned. The first will rise 8 stories, and the second will rise 12 stories. The project had a hearing...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

New Renderings Of Miami Freedom Park Submitted

The developers behind Miami Freedom Park have submitted a concept book with revised renderings of the project to Miami planners. According to the revised proposal, Miami Freedom Park is planned to include:. 25,000 seat MLS stadium. 600,000 square foot retail/soccer village. 400,000 square feet office. 750 hotel rooms. 5,100 parking...
MIAMI, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Dale Holness qualifies in CD 20, headed for rematch with incumbent

The former Broward Commissioner lost to Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick by five votes in last matchup. Florida’s 20th Congressional District has its first candidate qualified to run in the 2022 election. Former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness was denied the congressional seat once held by U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings by just...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

