The Liberty men’s tennis program ended the year with a No. 3 Atlantic Region ranking in the final 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Regional Rankings. Liberty finished behind only No. 1 and national champion Virginia (No. 1 national ranking) as well as No. 2 VCU (No. 29 national ranking). The third-ranked Flames (No. 66 national ranking) placed ahead of No. 4 Old Dominion (No. 70 national ranking), No. 5 Virginia Tech and No. 6 Penn State. Rounding out the top 10 teams in the region were No. 7 William & Mary, No. 8 James Madison, No. 9 Radford and No. 10 Temple. The 2021 Liberty squad finished the year ranked fourth in the Atlantic Region after a 20-win season and its first conference title in program history.

