St. Jerome Regional School in Tamaqua has announced the following eighth-grade graduates received awards. “I would like to say thank you to all of our parents and families for making the sacrifices and for choosing to send your children to Saint Jerome Regional School,” said Amy M. Hannis-Miskar, principal. “Know that we thank God for you and your continued cooperation and support of Catholic education. It has been a pleasure having your children as part of our school family.

TAMAQUA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO