Heat Advisory issued for Central Horry, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 744 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Holly Hill, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Moncks Corner, Saint George, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Harleyville, Bonneau, Reevesville, Smoaks, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Eastern Lake Marion, Canadys and Pinopolis. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 171 and 194. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 68 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO