FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) BBQ RibFest is back at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. This is the 25th year for the event. RibFest opens for business at 11:30 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free until 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and then admission is $6 for adults 18 and over kids age 8 to 17 get in for $3. Kids under 8 get in free. On Sunday admission is $3 for people 10 and over with fathers getting in for free.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO