MT. STERLING, Ohio (WSYX) — First Lady Fran DeWine participated in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Storybook Trail in Deer Creek State Park Monday, June 13. “Experiencing a Storybook Trail gives children and their families the opportunity to take an adventure inside a great book while experiencing an outside adventure at one of our great State parks!” DeWine said. “I hope this new trail gives Ohio families – and visitors – new memories that will last a lifetime.”

MOUNT STERLING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO