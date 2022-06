COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation has announced eight projects to receive funding from its annual Small Grants Request for Proposals (RFP). The programs include park improvements, support dogs for area schools, a unique program meant to improve elder wellness at the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and more. All funding will help improve the health of community members of nearly every age. Below is an introduction to the eight projects that were funded. PHF would like to thank all of those who applied for funding and urge them to keep the foundation in mind for future needs.

