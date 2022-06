The National Park Service says a contractor has developed a plan. Williamsport, Md. (KM) – Work is expected to begin in a few days on removing a large barge which got stuck last month at Dam Number Three on the Potomac River upstream from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.. Christiana Hanson, Chief of Interpretation, Education and Volunteers for the C&O National Historical Park, says a contractor has worked out a plan for removing the barge, a process which is expected to take four weeks weather permitting.

HARPERS FERRY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO