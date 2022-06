ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say they believe speeding to be a factor in a crash that killed a 15-year-old passenger in St. Mary's County Tuesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park just after 6 p.m. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, an on-duty deputy witnessed the crash.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO