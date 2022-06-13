ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia man charged with murder in death of brother-in-law

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—13 News has some new details in a murder investigation in Tornado near the Kanawha/Lincoln County line.

According to a criminal complaint, Andrew Butch Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his brother-in-law, Gary Linville.

Names involved in Tornado murder released

The complaint says that Jones told a neighbor that he had killed Mr. Linville.

On Friday, West Virginia State Police identified Mr. Linville after Lincoln County deputies responded to his home on Coal River Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Mr. Linville’s house on fire as oxygen tanks were running. Deputies put out the fire and found Mr. Linville dead.

Jones is set to appear in court on June 21st.

