The San Antonio Spurs began as an ABA franchise in 1973 and then merged into the NBA in 1976. They are the only one of the four ABA teams to merge into the NBA to win a title. However, the championship trophies are all more recent accomplishments. So, when looking into the top lineup of all-time Spurs players, almost all of the players took the court in the 21st century, and almost all of them did so under long-time head coach Gregg Popovich.

