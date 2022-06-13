Detroit Lakes Home Ordered to Remove Signs

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A lack of firefighters in Detroit Lakes is forcing the Fire Department to turn to other communities for aid when fighting fires within the city. The Detroit Lakes Fire Department is down to just 23 members, seven short of being fully staffed at 30. With a smaller pool of fire fighters to fight fires in Detroit Lakes, Ryan Swanson Detroit Lakes Fire Chief says they’re being forced to call in mutual aid, “Three years ago we would have never pulled in a mutual aid for an in-town city call. Now when we’re basically a third of our department down we’re looking for that extra help as fast as possible.”

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO