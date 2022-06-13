ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes Home Ordered to Remove Signs

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes has cited a Detroit Lakes property owner and their tenant for violating the city’s...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 21

PjD2021
2d ago

How do you know it's a dude? Are you a neighbor? Do you think it is okay to subject the neighbors to an illegal eyesore that reduces their property values? 🤔

Reply
8
Guest
2d ago

Might have a sign ordinance, but probably not a house siding ordinance, nail them to the walls.

Reply
10
Neighborhood Jerk
2d ago

leave the dude alone. live your own life. quit worrying about what others are doing.

Reply
17
Related
lakesarearadio.net

Dedication Held for New South Shore Park in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A ribbon cutting and dedication was held for South Shore Park, Detroit Lakes’ newest park, Wednesday. The 5.5 acre full service park includes off street parking, a shelter, multi-use courts including a tennis court, two pickleball courts, and a full length basketball court, as well as an inclusive playground and pollinator trees.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Jury Convicts man of Arson in 2018 Detroit Lakes Fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River man of 1st Degree Arson for a September 2018 fire at the Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found as found guilty on arson charges, but was acquitted on felony insurance fraud charges. According to the complaint, investigators matched a fingerprint on a door handle to Bogatz and he later admitted to his involvement in the fire. He told investigators that he was asked by a board member of the Refuge and another person to start the fire using gasoline. He suggested that it was an attempt to collect insurance money.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Shortage of Detroit Lakes Firefighters a Concern

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A lack of firefighters in Detroit Lakes is forcing the Fire Department to turn to other communities for aid when fighting fires within the city. The Detroit Lakes Fire Department is down to just 23 members, seven short of being fully staffed at 30. With a smaller pool of fire fighters to fight fires in Detroit Lakes, Ryan Swanson Detroit Lakes Fire Chief says they’re being forced to call in mutual aid, “Three years ago we would have never pulled in a mutual aid for an in-town city call. Now when we’re basically a third of our department down we’re looking for that extra help as fast as possible.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Detroit Lakes, MN
Government
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
DL-Online

Four locations considered for non-profit dental clinic in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Land is being sought to build a dental clinic to serve low-income families, seniors and individuals in Detroit Lakes. Jane Neubauer, dental services coordinator for Partnership 4 Health, said parcels are being considered near Richwood Road, Walmart and two parcels along Highway 10. Each location provides...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Why are dead fish washing up on Detroit Lakes beach?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve taken a stroll along the shoreline of Detroit Lakes beach you may have noticed dead fishing washing up on the beach. While it might smell and look concerning, local experts say it’s a normal occurrence. Fish die-offs tend to happen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property
valleynewslive.com

FPD responded to 600+ calls in downtown Fargo just within last month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 600 calls went out to fargo officers just within the last month, and many of those involved simple assaults and thefts. In a meeting Wednesday morning, FPD say the two problem areas officers have responded to the most over the last month were at the intersection of 4th Ave. N. and Broadway, as well as at the MAT bus station.
FARGO, ND
voiceofmuscatine.com

CHS to build grain storage facility in northwest Minnesota

CHS to build grain storage facility in northwest Minnesota. The nation’s largest ag cooperative says it will begin construction this summer on a state-of-the-art grain facility in northwest Minnesota. CHS plans to build a 1.25 million bushel shuttle elevator in Erskine, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Strawberry Moon at Full Brightness this Week

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents may want to spend some time looking at the moon this week. A Strawberry Moon, a name that comes from the Algonquin Native American tribe in the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada and refers to the region’s strawberry harvesting season will reach full brightness Tuesday.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

California fugitive murder suspect arrested near Fargo

A fugitive from California was arrested near Fargo, North Dakota on Tuesday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Kira Connerly-Burton II was arrested around 3:45 p.m. in Horace, North Dakota, which is located just southwest of Fargo. Connerly-Burton, who is originally from Bakersfield, California, was wanted ona. felony...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes' Junk & Disorderly to close June 30

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes vendor market that opened during Memorial Day weekend in 2021 will be closing its doors a little over a year later. Per a post on the business's Facebook page, Junk & Disorderly's last day of business will be Thursday, June 30. "With heavy...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Fired Fargo police officer will be allowed to resign

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Mayor Tim Mahoney said a long-time Fargo police officer who appealed his firing will be allowed to resign. Mahoney said the city attorney came to an agreement with the lawyer for Justin Nachatilo. He said he expects the agreement to be approved without debate at the next city commission meeting.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Interstate-94 west exit 349 ramp in Fargo will be temporarily closed due to maintenance beginning on Thursday, June 16. The maintenance is scheduled overnight from 10:00 p.m. on June 16 to 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17. Drivers should plan to use an...
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

One Home, Three Churches

“America is in a time of transition in all things,” says Rev. Robert Drake, “Including why we are sharing our space out of necessity.”. Three congregations call Moorhead Presbyterian Church home. One is the group that founded it 150 years ago, in 1872, and built the handsome modern structure at the corner of Eighth Street South in 1968.
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area Ski Team Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Water Skiing

VERGAS (KDLM) – The North Stars Water Ski Show Team is celebrating the 100th year of water skiing this weekend in Vergas. Water skiing was invented in the United States in 1922 when Minnesotan Ralph Samuelson built the first pair of skis and was towed on them behind an outboard-powered boat. What Samuelson originated became an exhibition sport on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1920s and early 1930s and continues 100 years later.
VERGAS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Perham’s Turtle Fest: Full Schedule

PERHAM (KDLM) – The city of Perham kicks off their annual Turtle Fest, Wednesday. The citywide festival has been a summer staple for Perham residents and vacationers for more than 40 years. From turtle races to the parade and even fireworks – it’s a busy week in Perham says Nick Murdock, Director of the Perham Area Chamber of Commerce, “Starting Wednesday with Turtle Races and then from there it gets busier and busier….it’s all Turtle Fest all the time right now.”
PERHAM, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for threatening mass shooting in Fergus Falls, creating hit list

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is facing several felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting and even had a hit list created. Police say they were notified on Friday, June 10 that 32-year-old Daniel Jennings threatened a mass shooting and suicide by cop. Another person came forward saying Jennings personally threatened to kill them, according to court records.
FERGUS FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy