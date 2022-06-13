This GoldenEye Clone Has Fans Talking

The "Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic" franchise has been dormant for years, with fans losing hope that they would ever see the intended trilogy completed. The recently announced "Knights of the Old Republic" remake has got them excited, however, and brought renewed enthusiasm back to the series. "KotOR" has regularly been hailed as one of the best "Star Wars" games of all time. The second game is often overlooked, even though it features its own amazing story and unique cast of characters. "Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords" is set five years after the events of the first game. The player takes on the role of a new character called The Exile and must uncover the secrets behind a mysterious wound in the Force.

