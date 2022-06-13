ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Persona series is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Steam

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft made a lot of western JRPG fans happy on Sunday when it shared it was working with Atlus to bring the Persona series to . Outside of , the franchise’s main entries have been exclusive to PlayStation consoles, limiting their accessibility. The good news is that...

www.engadget.com

SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

The best reveals from Xbox and Bethesda’s Games Showcase 2022

With the absence of E3 to show off new and upcoming content in gaming, some studios are hosting their own reveal events. One such event from Xbox and Bethesda happened over the weekend, revealing tons of new games and content. Xbox and Bethesda held their joint Games Showcase on Sunday...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch RPGs To Play In 2022

The Nintendo Switch has an amazing library, but the hybrid console’s massive catalog of RPGs is truly staggering. There are loot-packed dungeon crawlers, JRPGs with turn-based battles and epic stories, expansive open-world games where you can create your own unique character, and everything in between. So, to help you find your next RPG, we put together this list of the 40 best Switch RPGs (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The New Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

"Cyberpunk 2077" players and anime fans alike will receive another reason to jack in when "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" arrives on Netflix in September. The anime's Twitter account posted an action-packed trailer unveiling the show's art style and previewing its cast of characters. CD Projekt Red announced the show in 2020, informing gamers that Studio Trigger of "Kill la Kill" fame would be working on it. Now that CD Projekt Red and company have released world-premiere footage for the upcoming anime, the world has taken the opportunity to respond.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Portable#Playstation 5#Video Game#Jrpg#Persona 3 Portable#Xbox Game Pass
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares U.S. Release Date

Dragon Ball Super fans are gearing up for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's release in Japan in just a matter of days, but a fan might have potentially spotted the release date for its official launch in the United States! Toei Animation has been prominently noting their plans to have the international release of the film not much longer after its premiere in Japan. The original plan was stated to release the film in North America this Summer, and this was further confirmed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment by their plans to kick off the international release this August.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Resident Evil Village is getting playable Lady D and a third-person mode

Just when we thought not-E3 (opens in new tab) was done, Capcom pulled us back into a livestream to announce some cool Resident Evil stuff. During today's Capcom Showcase (opens in new tab), Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village is getting a major update to both its story and side mode, Mercenaries. Soon, you'll be able to step into the shoes of Lady Dimitrescu herself and play through the entirety of Village in third-person.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade coming to Steam

Square Enix’s updated remake of Final Fantasy 7 is coming to Steam on June 17, the publisher announced Thursday during a livestream celebrating the original game’s 25th anniversary. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the expanded version of the FF7 remake, will be made available through Valve’s digital storefront on Friday.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

PS5 update adds a TikTok-like editor to its game clips editor

Sony unveiled a new quick editing mode for PS5’s Share Factory Studio today that will allow users to create shortform gameplay videos with pre-set, Tik-Tok-like formats. In a , Sony explained the new editing feature — which it has deemed “Bits”— lets gamers choose a curated Bit style for their gameplay clip, or customize their footage even further with the “Quick Edit” mode. Players can expect new Bits styles to roll out every week. Bits themes will be based on special events, holidays, seasons and trending content.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Overwatch 2' won't have loot boxes

Overwatch 2 will get rid of one of the first game's most infamous elements. Blizzard has confirmed at a reveal event that that the new team-based shooter won't have loot boxes when it premieres October 4th. Instead, you'll get the items you want through either a Battle Pass or a "consistently updated" in-game store. You won't have to roll the dice wondering if you'll get a special character skin or emote.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Classics: All PS1, PS2, And PSP Games Available Now

The PlayStation Plus subscription service has arrived and is finally giving subscribers access to a massive backlog of PlayStation games. Those that subscribe to the Premium tier, the most expensive available, will gain access to the PlayStation Plus Classic Collection, which includes 38 games from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PSP.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pokémon Snap hits Nintendo Switch Online on June 24

Nintendo has confirmed the original Pokémon Snap will be added to Nintendo Switch Online on June 24. The classic Nintendo 64 title was originally released in July 1999 for North American Pokémon fans and has been available on a majority of Nintendo’s home consoles since the inception of online purchases via the Virtual Console.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atari Mania - Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for Atari Mania, an upcoming game featuring over 150 microgames spanning the breadth of the Atari catalog from Asteroids to Yars' Revenge. Atari Mania is coming to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Microsoft Lists 50 Games Launching for Xbox, PC Over the Next 12 Months

Microsoft is planning to launch 50 new games within the next 12 months for Xbox Series X|S and PCs. The surprise reveal during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday was Hideo Kojima announcing he's working on a game for Microsoft. We don't know when that game will be finished, but there's plenty to distract us until it does.
VIDEO GAMES

