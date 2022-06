A man who was re-attaching a trailer to his truck on J.K. Powell Boulevard midday Tuesday was badly injured after a vehicle hit the trailer, which in turn hit him. According to Whiteville Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder, the incident happened at 12:09 p.m. Lowder said that a man, who has yet to be publicly identified, was driving northbound on J.K. Powell Boulevard around Phillips Street when his trailer came loose. Lowder explained that while the man was re-attaching the trailer stopped in the right lane on the road, another vehicle hit it. The trailer then struck the man who was trying to reattach it.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO