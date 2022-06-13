ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Going farther, together: Collaboration as a tool for impact

By Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta
 3 days ago

If I were to ask you to sum up the last two years in one word, I am certain that adjectives such as "unbelievable," "frightening," or "tiring," would surface. But if I could present another term that I believe would provide a different perspective on the last two years, it would...

Don’t Tap the Breaks: A Call to Increase the Parks Budget

It should be no surprise that I love parks. Parks are good for people and the communities of which they’re a part. They’re foundational for the health of local wildlife and habitats, and function as critical urban infrastructure by absorbing stormwater runoff, cooling ambient temperatures, providing the open space necessary for public health, and so on. Park Pride believes that parks have the potential to make cities great—but only if they receive the investment required to activate their multitude of benefits.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter’s Notebook: Buckhead cityhood opposition group, Atlantan to chair American Medical Association, partnership to transform mental health in 40 HBCUs

Attention all Georgia voters — next Tuesday is voting day for each party’s primary runoffs in the statewide races. To find out where to submit your ballot on Tuesday, click here. You must be registered 30 days in advance of an election, which means you’ll have to sit this one out if you haven’t registered yet. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty of time to register for the Nov. 8 election.
ATLANTA, GA
Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
ATLANTA, GA
Juneteenth celebrations around Atlanta

Atlanta is just the city to celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday in the United States commemorating emancipation of enslaved black Americans. From food, drinks, parties, the options are endless. Hear from Ms. Basketball on what you can check out in the city.
ATLANTA, GA
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
ATLANTA, GA
Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
Best places to have an outdoor wedding in Atlanta

From historic estates to classic landscapes, Atlanta’s neighborhoods offer unique outdoor wedding venues to fit your budget. Here’s a selection of some of the best venues to commemorate your love around Atlanta with nature in the backdrop:. Dockside at Piedmont Park . Stand beside the quiet intown escape of...
ATLANTA, GA
‘It takes a village;’ Andre Dickens’ advice to single dads

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monica Pearson asked Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on his advice to single dads like himself. “You’re not alone. And if you feel like you’re alone, there’s aunts, friends, grandparents. It takes a village, as they say. And for me, I have an outstanding village of my mom, my sister, her friends all these folks.
ATLANTA, GA
Discover Your Oasis at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead

Come discover an oasis for rejuvenation, mood elevation and wellness at Woodhouse Spa Buckhead. From a wide variety of facials, therapeutic massage treatments, and restorative therapies, the staff at the new luxury spa will customize an experience just for you. Woodhouse Spa Buckhead is located at 65 Irby Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30305. For information about their services, and to make reservations, call them at 678-391-4333 or visit their website: buckhead.woodhousespas.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Where to Eat Greek Food in Atlanta

Atlanta is a wonderfully cosmopolitan metropolis and features foods from every corner of the globe, including Greece. Greek cuisine revolves around the Mediterranean Triad of grains, olives, and wine – three things I know I can't get enough of!. While you may be able to find a gyro...
ATLANTA, GA
3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Atlanta rapper Gunna posted on social media maintaining his innocence

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Gunna posted to Instagram maintaining his innocence on his 29th birthday Tuesday. Gunna and Young Thug were arrested last month after their names appeared on an indictment charging them and 26 other people with gang-related criminal activity. The nearly 100-page indictment accuses Gunna was...
ATLANTA, GA

