Shreveport, LA

LSUS CYBERSECURITY PROGRAM RANKED AS ONE OF THE MOST AFFORDABLE IN THE NATION

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU Shreveport’s cybersecurity program was featured in University Headquarter’s list of Top 100 Best Affordable Cybersecurity Programs. LSUS was the only Louisiana-based university to earn a place in the top twenty schools featured in the ranking. University Headquarters (University HQ) has developed a...

bossierpress.com

bossierpress.com

LSU SHREVEPORT WINS TWO AWARDS FOR STUDENT-FOCUSED MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE

Active Minds awarded LSU Shreveport with the Luke Beischel Chapter Jumpstart Scholarship during the 2022 Active Minds National Conference. LSUS student Alyssa Garza also received the Emerging Scholars Nash Family Scholarship from the organization. Since 2003, Active Minds has worked towards making a positive impact on the mental health of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

David Raines Community Health Centers selected as Business of the Year recipient at Shreveport Chamber MBOA dinner

On Wednesday, June 15th, the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce honored David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) as the 2022 Business of the Year Recipient at the Minority Business Opportunity Awards dinner. This award honors an established business that creates opportunities for minority‐owned businesses and/or minority individuals and has a strong philanthropic commitment to the community. 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of DRCHC’s establishment as a federally qualified health center and over 50 years providing access to quality healthcare in the community through six community-based health centers, six school-based health centers, and two pharmacies serving nearly 15,000 patients in Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes. Providing comprehensive family medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, Women, Infants & Children (WIC) optometry and pharmacy services, DRCHC emphasizes accessibility, affordability, and the establishment of a medical home to increase access for all including fully insured, uninsured, and underserved residents.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Ribbon cutting Thursday for new Shreveport housing development

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport will cut the ribbon Thursday on The Bayou Grande, an affordable housing project built on Caddo Street. “We are excited to open the Bayou Grande doors and kick-off a new beginning for mixed-income housing in Shreveport,” said Bobby Collins, HACS chief executive officer. “This development represents a vital part of the ongoing economic development efforts here in Shreveport.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
bossierpress.com

LifeShare Blood Center Celebrates 80 Years of Saving Lives!

LifeShare Blood Center celebrates over 80 years of saving lives with Shreveport’s. Mayor Adrian Perkins declaring June 15th “LifeShare Blood Center Day.”. Founded in June of 1942, LifeShare Blood Center is the oldest blood center in Louisiana and the second oldest. blood center in the nation. During LifeShare’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport District Map Debate Fueling Ellerbe Park Secession?

Growing pains are a natural by-product of either natural growth, or growing too fast. But Shreveport seems to be experiencing 'shrinking pains'. And a perfect example of this is the recent debate over the new city district maps. The latest incarnation, 9B, creates 5 black districts and 2 white districts. The city of Shreveport demographics basically breakdown to a 60-40 split black majority. So a 5-2 black to white ratio council doesn't adequately represent both sides fairly.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

College football: Former Parkway star Keondre Wudtee among two named assistant coaches at Centenary

Former Parkway star quarterback Keondre Wudtee has been named quarterbacks coach and special teams coordinator at Centenary College. Wudtee’s hiring was announced Thursday. Centenary also announced that Tony Savino has been named co-offensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach. “I am really excited about adding two coaches to our...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

A Shreveport Economic Collapse? City Leader Says It’s Coming Soon

The Shreveport City Council has approved new district lines that will give the city five Black and two White districts. The measure passed on a 4-3 vote. Councilwoman LeVette Fuller voted against the plan because it also takes part of the riverfront where the casinos are and puts that area in Council District A which is represented by Tabatha Taylor. Fuller maintains that downtown should be in one council district as a whole. KEEL News has learned that a legal challenge on the new approved map is expected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Computer Security#Lsu#College#Lsu Shreveport#University Headquarter#University Hq
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
KTAL

Local high school stars unite for Kam Evans Football Camp

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It’s not uncommon for Shreveport starts to return to their communities and give back. Just in the month of June, the likes of Terrace Marshall (Parkway), Brandon Wilson, Rodarius and Greedy Williams (Calvary), all have their own youth camps in Shreveport. What is uncommon...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Coroner IDs remains found at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the person whose remains were found by construction workers in March at a demolition site in Mooretown. The coroner says the remains were those of 57-year-old Juanita Brewer of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood. Using DNA analysis, Brewer was identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Redistricting public hearing held in Bossier City

The Bossier City Council held a public hearing on Monday, June 13 for the purpose of presenting their plans and hearing input from Bossier City residents about the future of Bossier City’s city council districts. Redistricting discussions are required to be held every 10 years as a result of the data revealed by the most recent United States Census.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport-Bossier Deadbeat Dads Who Owe More Than $100,000

As we approach Father's Day, we celebrate Dad. Dad's that are there for their children. Dad's that went to soccer practice, coached little league, read to his children, and provided for their family. Dad's that offered guidance, taught his daughter how to change her own tire, or even to learn how to safely handle and shoot a firearm. A dad who showed his son the right way to treat women, by how he treated his mom.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

SPD, FBI to hold joint news conference on Shamia Little case

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The FBI New Orleans and Shreveport Police Department will hold a joint news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to update the investigation into the death of a Shreveport teenager. The body of Shamia Little, 17, was found behind a business on Curtis Lane on July 12, days...
SHREVEPORT, LA

