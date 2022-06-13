ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

25 of the best and most daring looks from the 2022 Tony Awards

By Samantha Grindell,Amanda Krause,Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyGY9_0g9Q4lBr00
Insider rounded up the best and most daring looks from the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

  • The 2022 Tony Awards were held on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
  • Theater's biggest names had fun with fashion on the red carpet.
  • Some stars wore gowns with daring slits and cutouts, while others wore bold, monochromatic tuxedos.
Billy Porter stood out in a textured, all-silver look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgzxl_0g9Q4lBr00
Billy Porter attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Porter's take on a three-piece suit included a turtleneck shirt, an oversized jacket, and fitted trousers. He completed the look with a silver hairpiece.

When asked by Insider on the red carpet what he was most looking forward to at the event, Porter shouted Ariana DeBose's name.

Jessica Chastain oozed Hollywood glamour in her Gucci gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaxSy_0g9Q4lBr00
Jessica Chastain attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

The off-the-shoulder dress had a fitted bodice and a draped, asymmetrical skirt that flowed into a train.

The gown's soft-pink color accented Chastain's red hair and lips.

There was more to Vanessa Hudgens' black dress than met the eye.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCGGt_0g9Q4lBr00
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

The column dress, designed by Schiaparelli, had ribbing all over, adding texture to the look.

An updo from Danielle Priano and oversized earrings completed the sleek ensemble. Hung Vanngo did Hudgens' makeup, and Jason Bolden styled the look.

Sutton Foster was a vision in green.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIEEi_0g9Q4lBr00
Sutton Foster attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Emily Sanchez styled Foster in a Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The Grecian-style dress had a plunging neckline, fitted waist, full skirt, and low back.

Tiffany & Co. jewelry completed the effortlessly beautiful ensemble.

Andrew Garfield looked handsome in an all-black ensemble.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zc2gO_0g9Q4lBr00
Andrew Garfield attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

The velvet Tom Ford suit had a double-breasted jacket.

A black shirt and tie set the ensemble apart from a traditional suit.

Kara Young's monochrome set was one of the most eye-catching red-carpet looks of the night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIS3K_0g9Q4lBr00
Kara Young attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Young's Christian Siriano look consisted of a metallic orange bra, a matching top with fabric along the shoulders, and a puffy skirt.

It looked like a modern take on a ball gown, which Mary Reinehr Gigler styled.

Ariana DeBose had fun with cutouts for her Tony Awards look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMNs2_0g9Q4lBr00
Ariana DeBose attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

DeBose, who hosted the 2022 Tony Awards, wore a custom Boss dress.

The sparkly black gown had spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline that gave way to a geometric stomach cutout.

A thigh-high leg slit set off the gown's column skirt. Zadrian and Sarah styled DeBose.

Jeremy Pope's oversized suit turned heads.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmZZv_0g9Q4lBr00
Jeremy Pope attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

The Louis Vuitton suit was all-white. Pope wore the oversized jacket with no shirt.

Cartier jewelry elevated the simple ensemble.

Sarah Silverman's outfit had sheer panels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZkom_0g9Q4lBr00
Sarah Silverman attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Silverman's minidress had a V neckline with sheer fabric on the bodice and sleeves that exposed her black bra. The trim was ruffled, adding dimension to the look.

She paired the dress with fishnet tights and over-the-knee boots.

Julianne Hough's gown looked like artwork.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTbHl_0g9Q4lBr00
Julianne Hough attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

The black Pamela Rolland dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline with a column silhouette.

The neckline dipped into a low V in the center, with silver embellishments hanging over it that looked like a chandelier.

Hough wore a slicked-back hairstyle with the gown, emphasizing the dress' unique design.

Utkarsh Ambudkar rocked a black-and-white outfit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458xOQ_0g9Q4lBr00
Utkarsh Ambudkar attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Ambudkar's BODE suit had a black base and was embroidered with white buttons from head to toe. Some of the buttons created flowers, while others made geometric patterns.

"Daveed Diggs was looking way too fresh, so I stole his stylist," he told Insider about working with John Tan. "It's a competition, and Daveed, I won. Tonight, I got you bro."

Ambudkar paired the suit with a white Title of Work bow tie and Piaget watch.

Lea Michele's dress had eye-catching cutouts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTS0e_0g9Q4lBr00
Lea Michele attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Michele's Cong Tri gown had an off-the-shoulder neckline that flowed into puffy sleeves.

The black gown had a simple column silhouette, but the bodice had thin, crisscrossed cutouts that exposed Michele's skin.

Sarah Paulson had one of the most unique looks of the night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dwS2_0g9Q4lBr00
Sarah Paulson attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Bruce Glikas / Contributor / Getty Images

The Moschino dress had a high neckline, puffy sleeves, and a peplum puff in the center of the skirt.

The entire dress was covered in a multicolored pattern that gave the appearance of an animal print.

Karla Welch styled the ensemble.

Influencer Ian Paget popped in an all-gold tuxedo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz1A9_0g9Q4lBr00
Ian Paget attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Lanvin designed Paget's bold velvet tuxedo. When asked by Insider what the inspiration for his outfit was, Paget replied: "Tony's, you know what I mean?"

"My stylist was like, 'I think we should do this,' and I was like, 'Ah, I don't know. It's a lot.' But as I'm in it, I'm glad I made this choice," he continued. "I'm just so happy that it happened."

He paired the tux with a Paul Stuart bow tie and Harrys of London shoes with no socks. Jared Depriest Gilbert styled the look, which was topped off with a rose ZENITH Chronomaster sport timepiece.

Antwayn Hopper had fun with sparkles at the Tony Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knOVA_0g9Q4lBr00
Antwayn Hopper attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Hopper arrived at the awards show in a white, long-sleeved shirt with a popped collar, deep-V neckline, and sparkling sequin embellishments. He also wore matching boots and a tulle train tucked into his white pants.

Speaking with Insider, the actor said his cousin designed the outfit, which was inspired by both the musician Prince and the Prince Charming fairy-tale character.

"I saw a picture of Prince going to the Grammy's, and I did my take on it," he said. "We added the train and the collar."

Phillipa Soo's black gown had a daring slit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rymVm_0g9Q4lBr00
Phillipa Soo attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The form-fitting Byblos dress featured a halter neckline made of chains that flowed into a scooped bodice that plunged low.

A strap kept the back together, while a thigh-high slit took up much of the floor-length skirt. A Stephen Russell ring tied the look together.

Cristina Ehrlich styled Soo for the Tony's.

Skylar Astin sparkled at the 2022 Tony Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9dx0_0g9Q4lBr00
Skylar Astin attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Astin's Gaurav Gupta tuxedo may look like a traditional black suit at a glance, but a second look highlights the strips of glittering fabric covering the jacket.

The touch of sparkle made it the perfect look for the awards show. Benjamin Holtrop styled it.

Cynthia Erivo's white gown had a statement cape and train.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poH6M_0g9Q4lBr00
Cynthia Erivo attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress had a ruched top that cinched on Erivo's midsection.

It then flowed into a full skirt with a train, and shoulder pads gave way to a cape and hood that took the dress to another level.

Myles Frost's outfit seemed to evoke the spirit of Michael Jackson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvfeE_0g9Q4lBr00
Myles Frost attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Frost, who won the best actor award for his portrayal of Michael Jackson, seemed to pay homage to the late singer with his all-black outfit.

The jacket had an asymmetrical hem with large buttons down the center, as well as bedazzled shoulder pads. The style was similar to the sparkly jackets Jackson often performed in.

Slim trousers and sparkly shoes completed the ensemble.

Joaquina Kalukango's dress was subtly sheer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPKX3_0g9Q4lBr00
Joaquina Kalukango attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Kalukango, who won the outstanding actress in a musical Tony, arrived at the awards show in a long-sleeve, gold gown.

The gold stripes that covered the dress sat atop sheer fabric, adding a sexy element to the gown.

The back of the dress dipped low and flowed into an unexpected lime-green train.

Zach Braff played with color at the Tony Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4pOz_0g9Q4lBr00
Zach Braff attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Braff jumped on the velvet suit trend with a maroon tuxedo.

The outfit, styled by AVO, was a welcome departure from traditional suits.

Jordan Roth's one-of-a-kind ensemble was almost an optical illusion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1QJ9_0g9Q4lBr00
Jordan Roth attends the 2022 Tony Awards.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Roth's LÙCHEN ensemble consisted of loose pants and an asymmetrical dress. From certain angles, the pants weren't visible, making it seem as though Roth was only wearing the dress.

The sleeveless dress had a high neckline and a myriad of metallic hues. The skirt flowed into a feathered trim. Roth paired the garment with YSL shoes.

Michael Philouze styled the look.

Roman Banks and Andreia Gibau stunned in matching black outfits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbJXg_0g9Q4lBr00
Roman Banks and Andreia Gibau attend the 2022 Tony Awards.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gibau wore a custom Antonio Estrada dress, which was strapless with a thigh-high slit and diamond bows placed from top to bottom.

Banks, on the other hand, wore a Gucci suit with no shirt underneath his blazer. He told Insider at the event that he added a diamond bow to match his girlfriend.

"I definitely wanted to look good next to her," he said. "We're really excited. This is our first red carpet together."

Banks also said they wanted to wear "lots of beautiful rings" with their outfits.

"We're blinged out," Gibau joked.

Jennifer Simard looked ethereal in a peach-and-gold gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAN0f_0g9Q4lBr00
Jennifer Simard at the 2022 Tony Awards.

ean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Simard, who was a nominee for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the gender-swapped revival of "Company," floated down the carpet in a custom Peter Langner gown.

Vendura jewelry completed the look, and she kept "comfortable" Michael Kors shoes underneath seemingly endless layers of tulle, according to her Instagram .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

These Were the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Tony Awards

Broadway is a famously glitzy place, so it’s no surprise that the annual Tony Awards has a red carpet that’s just as theatrical. This evening at the star-studded event celebrating the best musical and plays, celebrities dialed up the elegance and opted for formal ensembles that demanded their own stage. The floor-length gown was reimagined in several different ways, with many stars choosing modern finishings that put a fun yet sophisticated twist on timeless silhouettes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Diana Ross Delivers Drama & High Notes in Voluminous Tulle Dress & Hidden Heels at Jubilee Concert Party at the Palace

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Diana Ross performed at the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace in a stunning display of skills on stage. The Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Diana Ross gave the performance of a lifetime during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, 2022, Ross rocked the stage, serving as the finale to the big concert. The singer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Jennifer Simard
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Phillipa Soo
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Skylar Astin
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Strapless Dress#Bode
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

458K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy