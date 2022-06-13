25 of the best and most daring looks from the 2022 Tony Awards

Insider rounded up the best and most daring looks from the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

The 2022 Tony Awards were held on Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Theater's biggest names had fun with fashion on the red carpet.

Some stars wore gowns with daring slits and cutouts, while others wore bold, monochromatic tuxedos.

Billy Porter attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Billy Porter stood out in a textured, all-silver look.

Porter's take on a three-piece suit included a turtleneck shirt, an oversized jacket, and fitted trousers. He completed the look with a silver hairpiece.

When asked by Insider on the red carpet what he was most looking forward to at the event, Porter shouted Ariana DeBose's name.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain oozed Hollywood glamour in her Gucci gown.

The off-the-shoulder dress had a fitted bodice and a draped, asymmetrical skirt that flowed into a train.

The gown's soft-pink color accented Chastain's red hair and lips.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

There was more to Vanessa Hudgens' black dress than met the eye.

The column dress, designed by Schiaparelli, had ribbing all over, adding texture to the look.

An updo from Danielle Priano and oversized earrings completed the sleek ensemble. Hung Vanngo did Hudgens' makeup, and Jason Bolden styled the look.

Sutton Foster attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Sutton Foster was a vision in green.

Emily Sanchez styled Foster in a Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The Grecian-style dress had a plunging neckline, fitted waist, full skirt, and low back.

Tiffany & Co. jewelry completed the effortlessly beautiful ensemble.

Andrew Garfield attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Andrew Garfield looked handsome in an all-black ensemble.

The velvet Tom Ford suit had a double-breasted jacket.

A black shirt and tie set the ensemble apart from a traditional suit.

Kara Young attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Kara Young's monochrome set was one of the most eye-catching red-carpet looks of the night.

Young's Christian Siriano look consisted of a metallic orange bra, a matching top with fabric along the shoulders, and a puffy skirt.

It looked like a modern take on a ball gown, which Mary Reinehr Gigler styled.

Ariana DeBose attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Ariana DeBose had fun with cutouts for her Tony Awards look.

DeBose, who hosted the 2022 Tony Awards, wore a custom Boss dress.

The sparkly black gown had spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline that gave way to a geometric stomach cutout.

A thigh-high leg slit set off the gown's column skirt. Zadrian and Sarah styled DeBose.

Jeremy Pope attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Jeremy Pope's oversized suit turned heads.

The Louis Vuitton suit was all-white. Pope wore the oversized jacket with no shirt.

Cartier jewelry elevated the simple ensemble.

Sarah Silverman attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Sarah Silverman's outfit had sheer panels.

Silverman's minidress had a V neckline with sheer fabric on the bodice and sleeves that exposed her black bra. The trim was ruffled, adding dimension to the look.

She paired the dress with fishnet tights and over-the-knee boots.

Julianne Hough attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Julianne Hough's gown looked like artwork.

The black Pamela Rolland dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline with a column silhouette.

The neckline dipped into a low V in the center, with silver embellishments hanging over it that looked like a chandelier.

Hough wore a slicked-back hairstyle with the gown, emphasizing the dress' unique design.

Utkarsh Ambudkar attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Utkarsh Ambudkar rocked a black-and-white outfit.

Ambudkar's BODE suit had a black base and was embroidered with white buttons from head to toe. Some of the buttons created flowers, while others made geometric patterns.

"Daveed Diggs was looking way too fresh, so I stole his stylist," he told Insider about working with John Tan. "It's a competition, and Daveed, I won. Tonight, I got you bro."

Ambudkar paired the suit with a white Title of Work bow tie and Piaget watch.

Lea Michele attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Lea Michele's dress had eye-catching cutouts.

Michele's Cong Tri gown had an off-the-shoulder neckline that flowed into puffy sleeves.

The black gown had a simple column silhouette, but the bodice had thin, crisscrossed cutouts that exposed Michele's skin.

Sarah Paulson attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Bruce Glikas / Contributor / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson had one of the most unique looks of the night.

The Moschino dress had a high neckline, puffy sleeves, and a peplum puff in the center of the skirt.

The entire dress was covered in a multicolored pattern that gave the appearance of an animal print.

Karla Welch styled the ensemble.

Ian Paget attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Influencer Ian Paget popped in an all-gold tuxedo.

Lanvin designed Paget's bold velvet tuxedo. When asked by Insider what the inspiration for his outfit was, Paget replied: "Tony's, you know what I mean?"

"My stylist was like, 'I think we should do this,' and I was like, 'Ah, I don't know. It's a lot.' But as I'm in it, I'm glad I made this choice," he continued. "I'm just so happy that it happened."

He paired the tux with a Paul Stuart bow tie and Harrys of London shoes with no socks. Jared Depriest Gilbert styled the look, which was topped off with a rose ZENITH Chronomaster sport timepiece.

Antwayn Hopper attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Antwayn Hopper had fun with sparkles at the Tony Awards.

Hopper arrived at the awards show in a white, long-sleeved shirt with a popped collar, deep-V neckline, and sparkling sequin embellishments. He also wore matching boots and a tulle train tucked into his white pants.

Speaking with Insider, the actor said his cousin designed the outfit, which was inspired by both the musician Prince and the Prince Charming fairy-tale character.

"I saw a picture of Prince going to the Grammy's, and I did my take on it," he said. "We added the train and the collar."

Phillipa Soo attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Phillipa Soo's black gown had a daring slit.

The form-fitting Byblos dress featured a halter neckline made of chains that flowed into a scooped bodice that plunged low.

A strap kept the back together, while a thigh-high slit took up much of the floor-length skirt. A Stephen Russell ring tied the look together.

Cristina Ehrlich styled Soo for the Tony's.

Skylar Astin attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Skylar Astin sparkled at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Astin's Gaurav Gupta tuxedo may look like a traditional black suit at a glance, but a second look highlights the strips of glittering fabric covering the jacket.

The touch of sparkle made it the perfect look for the awards show. Benjamin Holtrop styled it.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo's white gown had a statement cape and train.

The Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress had a ruched top that cinched on Erivo's midsection.

It then flowed into a full skirt with a train, and shoulder pads gave way to a cape and hood that took the dress to another level.

Myles Frost attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Myles Frost's outfit seemed to evoke the spirit of Michael Jackson.

Frost, who won the best actor award for his portrayal of Michael Jackson, seemed to pay homage to the late singer with his all-black outfit.

The jacket had an asymmetrical hem with large buttons down the center, as well as bedazzled shoulder pads. The style was similar to the sparkly jackets Jackson often performed in.

Slim trousers and sparkly shoes completed the ensemble.

Joaquina Kalukango attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Joaquina Kalukango's dress was subtly sheer.

Kalukango, who won the outstanding actress in a musical Tony, arrived at the awards show in a long-sleeve, gold gown.

The gold stripes that covered the dress sat atop sheer fabric, adding a sexy element to the gown.

The back of the dress dipped low and flowed into an unexpected lime-green train.

Zach Braff attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni / Contributor / Getty Images

Zach Braff played with color at the Tony Awards.

Braff jumped on the velvet suit trend with a maroon tuxedo.

The outfit, styled by AVO, was a welcome departure from traditional suits.

Jordan Roth attends the 2022 Tony Awards. Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

Jordan Roth's one-of-a-kind ensemble was almost an optical illusion.

Roth's LÙCHEN ensemble consisted of loose pants and an asymmetrical dress. From certain angles, the pants weren't visible, making it seem as though Roth was only wearing the dress.

The sleeveless dress had a high neckline and a myriad of metallic hues. The skirt flowed into a feathered trim. Roth paired the garment with YSL shoes.

Michael Philouze styled the look.

Roman Banks and Andreia Gibau attend the 2022 Tony Awards. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Roman Banks and Andreia Gibau stunned in matching black outfits.

Gibau wore a custom Antonio Estrada dress, which was strapless with a thigh-high slit and diamond bows placed from top to bottom.

Banks, on the other hand, wore a Gucci suit with no shirt underneath his blazer. He told Insider at the event that he added a diamond bow to match his girlfriend.

"I definitely wanted to look good next to her," he said. "We're really excited. This is our first red carpet together."

Banks also said they wanted to wear "lots of beautiful rings" with their outfits.

"We're blinged out," Gibau joked.

Jennifer Simard at the 2022 Tony Awards. ean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jennifer Simard looked ethereal in a peach-and-gold gown.

Simard, who was a nominee for best featured actress in a musical for her role in the gender-swapped revival of "Company," floated down the carpet in a custom Peter Langner gown.

Vendura jewelry completed the look, and she kept "comfortable" Michael Kors shoes underneath seemingly endless layers of tulle, according to her Instagram .