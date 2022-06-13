ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glouster, OH

Man arrested, charged with aggravated arson in Glouster

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sP8O_0g9Q4kJ800

A man recently appeared in Athens County Municipal Court after being charged in connection with a suspected arson in Glouster.

According to Glouster Fire Department, several agencies responded to a report of a fire involving several structures at 2:50 p.m. Friday on Spring Street, Glouster.

Charles Robert Houtz, 22, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. that day by Glouster Police Department. He was charged with aggravated arson, felony of the first degree. Athens County Sheriff’s Office took him to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where he was still being held at of Monday afternoon.

According to press reports, Houtz appeared in court Monday for arraignment. Athens County Prosecutor’s Office argues for him to be held on a $1 million bond. Judge Todd Grace issued a $10,000 cash/surety bond and allowed for 10%, according to GPD.

According to Glouster Fire Department, agencies in three counties responded to Friday’s fire including the following fire departments: Jacksonville Fire, Chauncey Dover Fire, Corning Fire, Ward Township Fire, York Township Fire, The aPlains Fire and Box 5 Rehab. Also assisting were Athens County EMS, Athens County 911, Glouster Police and Glouster Water and Electric.

No firefighters were injured on scene, according to the Glouster Fire Department. The incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man arraigned in shooting incident

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arraigned this week for allegedly discharging a weapon at a Virginia Avenue home. Dakota Heckert, 23, Parkersburg, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday on four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of conspiracy. According to the criminal complaint written...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Rollover accident on Maple Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Maple Avenue. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Princeton Avenue. A semi truck along with three other vehicles were involved in the crash with one of the vehicles flipped onto its side. “Apparently there was an 18...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wchstv.com

Parkersburg police trying to identify two people in theft investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in a theft investigaton. The Parkersburg Police Department shared two photos on its Facebook page Wednesday that show two men police said they are trying to identify. ________________________________________. No details about the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Glouster, OH
Glouster, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Athens, OH
WTAP

60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools. On May 5, Ronald Mayle sent a friend request to a covert Facebook account operated by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force posing as a juvenile female. After being told he...
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

Arson suspected in downtown Cambridge apartment fire

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Late Tuesday evening, the Cambridge Fire Department responded to 916 Wheeling Ave in reference to a structure fire. It was first reported that two children were in the apartment building, but were finally discovered outside in a truck after officers retrieved a fire extinguisher and put the fire out.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Gallia County drug bust leads to four arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Gallia County on Tuesday for drug trafficking. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Department obtained a warrant to search property in the 4000 block of State Route 141. Once at the property, deputies located a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. Deputies arrested Marco Delgado as […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Southeastern Ohio#Violent Crime#Gpd#Jacksonville Fire#Athens County Ems
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East on Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police confirmed. Medics transported the victim to OhioHealth Doctors West where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:00 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are responding and will handle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
NORTH EAST, PA
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Jail Seeking New Equipment

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville is considering purchasing new equipment to increase safety in the Zanesville Jail. The City Council approved Monday first reading of an ordinance to purchase a full body scanner capable of detecting weapons, explosives, drugs, electronic devices, and liquids. The estimated cost for the system is $129,000 and includes installation, training, tech support and a two-year warranty.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in Meigs County Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged with murder in a deadly Meigs County shooting in 2021 has pleaded not guilty in court. Keontae Nelson, 20 of South Charleston, appeared in Meigs County Court today, Tuesday, June 14. He is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Burglar gets away with cash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Avenue after a resident said their home had been burglarized. The caller told police that they had left the house earlier in the day. When they returned home around 7:30 p.m., they discovered a broken window.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police identify two suspects in deadly west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in west Columbus on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Officers located 24-year-old Bryce K. Persang with a gunshot wound. Police say he was found in the passenger seat of a Honda FIT. Persang was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.
COLUMBUS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County man sentenced in Calhoun County for drug felony

GRANTSVILLE — A Wood County man was sentenced to prison on June 8 for conspiracy to violate Chapter 60A of the West Virginia Code by conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute not less than 10 nor more than 100 grams of heroin in Calhoun County and elsewhere.
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of K9

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of their K9 units today. According to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith, K9 Deputy Bundi had served with the Sheriff’s Office since 2015. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Heater and his...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Arson investigation underway in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - While driving around Ohio, it’s hard to miss Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews hard at work, using machinery they depend on every day. At times, crews will park their trucks and tractors at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department when working around that...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
800
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy