Man arrested, charged with aggravated arson in Glouster

A man recently appeared in Athens County Municipal Court after being charged in connection with a suspected arson in Glouster.

According to Glouster Fire Department, several agencies responded to a report of a fire involving several structures at 2:50 p.m. Friday on Spring Street, Glouster.

Charles Robert Houtz, 22, was arrested at 5:16 p.m. that day by Glouster Police Department. He was charged with aggravated arson, felony of the first degree. Athens County Sheriff’s Office took him to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where he was still being held at of Monday afternoon.

According to press reports, Houtz appeared in court Monday for arraignment. Athens County Prosecutor’s Office argues for him to be held on a $1 million bond. Judge Todd Grace issued a $10,000 cash/surety bond and allowed for 10%, according to GPD.

According to Glouster Fire Department, agencies in three counties responded to Friday’s fire including the following fire departments: Jacksonville Fire, Chauncey Dover Fire, Corning Fire, Ward Township Fire, York Township Fire, The aPlains Fire and Box 5 Rehab. Also assisting were Athens County EMS, Athens County 911, Glouster Police and Glouster Water and Electric.

No firefighters were injured on scene, according to the Glouster Fire Department. The incident is still under investigation.