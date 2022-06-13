ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City have 'Submitted a Bid' for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

By Alex Caddick
 3 days ago

After Manchester City secured the signature of highly sought after Erling Haaland, the clubs attention has swiftly turned to the midfield department. After all City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak did 'promise more signings'.

Manchester City are not wasting time this transfer window, Haaland was announced earlier today, Julian Alvarez has been acquired and Fernandinho has left, meaning the Sky Blue's now turn then attention towards a replacement for the Brazilian.

Reports over recent weeks claim Manchester City are interested in Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and thought to highly admire the Yorkshire lad.

However now reports from Football insider are claiming that Manchester City have "submitted a bid for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips", which they have also said they "can exclusively reveal."

Going onto further claim "A City source has told Football Insider that Phillips is their top target for the remainder of the summer window and an offer has already been table for Phillips."

With the England midfielder out of contract in 2024, Leeds United may be forced to heavily consider departing ways with their number '23' in order to command a fee.

With Aston Villa, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Manchester United all reportedly interested in signing Phillips, a move away from Leeds is becoming increasingly more likely.

theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
SPORTbible

Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures Announced

Erling Haaland is set to make his Premier League debut against West Ham United, with Manchester City facing the Hammers on opening weekend of the season. It isn't that long ago that City mounted a final day comeback against Aston Villa to capture the title, although England's awful fixtures have made it feel like longer, and already we know next season's fixtures.
BBC

England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes says Trent Bridge win is his greatest

Captain Ben Stokes said England's remarkable victory over New Zealand is his greatest win as an England player, even better than his heroics at Headingley and in the World Cup final. England chased 299 with 22 overs to spare on the final day to win the second Test at Trent...
