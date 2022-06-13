ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Max Verstappen had a blunt message and no sympathy for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Baku disaster: 'Shit happens'

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKagX_0g9Q4Pil00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVIUP_0g9Q4Pil00
Max Verstappen

Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

  • Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz failed to finish the Azerbaijan GP as Red Bull went 1-2.
  • The performance dropped Leclerc and Ferrari further behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull in title hunts.
  • Verstappen made it clear after the race that he has no sympathy for Ferrari's recent struggles.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are suddenly reeling, and Max Verstappen doesn't feel sorry for them — not one bit.

One race after Ferrari botched its pit strategy and cost its drivers a shot at winning in Monaco , the team hit a new low in Baku as both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr had mechanical problems and failed to finish the race or score any points.

Verstappen cruised to an easy win one year after a late tire failure cost him P1 at the 2021 Baku race. And with teammate Sergio Perez finishing second and recording the fastest lap, Red Bull scored maximum points.

After the race, Verstappen, who had his own struggles finishing races early in the season, was asked if he felt any sympathy for Leclerc, who has now fallen to third in the championship standings.

"I would only say, shit happens," Verstappen said. "That's racing, you know. It happened to me. It happened to many people in the past. Unfortunately, it is happening to Charles."

When third-place finisher George Russell jokingly followed up by asking Verstappen if that was a yes or a no, the defending champion simply replied, "Like I said, shit happens."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33snVC_0g9Q4Pil00
Charles Leclerc is no longer the title favorite and has fallen to third in the standings.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Leclerc, who finished first or second in four of the season's first five races, has now had to retire from two of the last three with no podiums, despite starting on pole position in all three. With the struggles, he now has 116 points and is closer to fourth-place Russell in the standings (99) than Verstappen (150). He has also fallen behind Sergio Perez (129).

In addition, Ferrari, which had looked like the team championship favorites early in the season, has now fallen 80 points behind Red Bull and is just 38 points ahead of Mercedes, which has also struggled all year.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To New Driver Rule Change

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced new rules for drivers who want to get familiar with their cars. A driver must have elite credentials from the highest form of motorsports in order to qualify. Additionally, they must be entered into a NASCAR Cup Series Event by a current organization participating in that event.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Schumacher Slams Lewis Hamilton – “Lewis Hamilton Is The Big Loser Of The Season”

Lewis Hamilton has been heavily criticised by ex-German racing driver Ralf Schumacher as he calls the “big loser” of this 2022 F1 season. In a column for Sky Germany, Schumacher looked back at Hamilton’s success over the past 8 seasons, and is now questioning where that success came from. 6 world titles came from his […] The post F1 News: Schumacher Slams Lewis Hamilton – “Lewis Hamilton Is The Big Loser Of The Season” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
The Independent

F1 practice: What time is Canadian Grand Prix and how can I watch?

Formula 1 heads to Canada this weekend with Red Bull having taken a clear lead over Ferrari in the championship battle. Charles Leclerc started on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend but an engine failure caused the Ferrari driver to retire from the race. Max Verstappen capitalised to claim victory and now boasts a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc a further 13 points back. F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice build-up as George Russell warned over Lewis HamiltonLewis Hamilton was left with severe back pain due to the porpoising issue with...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baku#Getty Images#Red Bull
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton told ‘spend more time in the gym’ to solve Mercedes struggles

Lewis Hamilton should spend “more time in the gym” as he looks to address the severe back pain he suffered at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to former F1 driver John Watson. Hamilton struggled to get out of his car on Sunday following a race in Baku the 37-year-old said was the “most painful” of his career. The Mercedes driver should be fit the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. However, Mercedes face a different challenge as they attempt to fix their ‘porpoising’, which is the root of Hamilton’s back pain as the seven-time world champion rattles around the car...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton's Baku set-up pushed too far - Mercedes strategy chief

Mercedes pushed Lewis Hamilton's car setup too far in Azerbaijan last weekend and cannot cause him such pain again, the Formula One team's head of strategy said on Wednesday. The seven-time world champion suffered severe back pain due to wrestling with his bouncing car in Baku and said "he was praying for it to end."
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff REJECTS claims that Lewis Hamilton has regressed as a driver following his poor start to the season, insisting the seven-time world champion is not 'losing' his 'ability'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has rejected claims that Lewis Hamilton has regressed as a driver following the Brit's lacklustre start to the season. Hamilton is one of the most dominant drivers to ever step into a Formula One car and has won a joint-record seven world titles – with six of them won at current team Mercedes.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Toto Wolff Reveals Shocking Information On Mercedes Performance

Toto Wolff, chief of the Mercedes F1 clan, has admitted that the porpoising issues Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is bad. But how bad this is has never been quantified… until now. Wolff has revealed that the vertical force of the porpoising is equal to that of 6G. Mercedes has been struggling with this all […] The post F1 News: Toto Wolff Reveals Shocking Information On Mercedes Performance appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

Difference Between Cross-Plane and Flat-Plane Cranks

There are two crank designs available when picking one for your next V-8 project: cross- and flat-plane. For the most part, cross-plane cranks dominate, especially in American V-8 engines, while flat-plane cranks typically show up in high-end Euro exotics and full-on race cars. Cross-plane cranks give American muscle its distinctive rumble, while flat-plane cranks have a telltale high-rpm whine. But, there's more to these cranks than just their exhaust notes.
CARS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Ferrari Reveals “Short-Term Fix” After Double DNF At Azerbaijan GP

After a double DNF during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Ferrari is rushing to improve their cars’ reliability ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix this coming weekend. Now, the team has revealed that they’ve got a “short-term fix” for Carlos Sainz’ car, which suffered from a hydraulic issue. Sainz left the race on lap 9. This […] The post F1 News: Ferrari Reveals “Short-Term Fix” After Double DNF At Azerbaijan GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Insider

Insider

458K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy