Steve Kerr says Roger Federer told the Warriors how he stays motivated and that Stephen Curry has followed suit

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Stephen Curry.

Steven Senne/AP Images

  • Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry and the Warriors drew inspiration from a meeting with Roger Federer.
  • Kerr said Federer told the team that he loves his routine and the work required to play tennis.
  • Curry agreed, saying he gets lost in the work he does to prepare for the game's biggest moments.

Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday that a visit from Roger Federer years ago inspired his team, especially Stephen Curry.

Kerr said the 20-time Slam winner met the Warriors during a preseason visit to China years ago and described how the love of his routine helped keep him motivated to keep playing tennis.

"Draymond asked him, "How have you been doing this for 20 years?" Kerr recalled.

"And his answer was just simple, yet profound. He said, 'I love my daily ritual.' He said, 'I get up, make my kids breakfast, drop them off at school, go train and I've figured out the right training methods to keep me in the best position at my age. I love competing.' He said, 'But every single day, I put my head on the pillow at the end of the day and think, Man, what a great day.'

"So I think of Steph a lot when I think of that story from Roger Federer. Very, very similar just sort of zest for life and just joy for the process."

Roger Federer.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images

Curry is now 34, in his 13th season in the NBA. While his career hasn't lasted as long as Federer's, the last eight years in particular have been a grind for Curry and the Warriors. Emerging as an MVP in 2014, the point guard had helped the Warriors make five Finals in a row.

After a two-year postseason absence due to injuries, the Warriors are back in the Finals now, their sixth appearance in eight years , a run last made by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Kerr also drew similarities between their approaches to routine.

"[Curry's] routine, it's like a metronome," Kerr said. "Every day, it's the exact same thing. He's in the training room, he's in the weight room, he's on the court. It's clockwork.

"But there's also a sense of joy and energy within that work. He enjoys it so much. He loves the process. I think that's one of the things that ties all great athletes together, like talking about the superstar athletes, the Roger Federers of the world, the Steph Currys of the world. There's a routine that not only is super-disciplined but it's really enjoyed each day.

"There's a passion that comes with it, and that's what sustains it over time. When you love something like those guys do, you work at it, you get better and you just keep going."

Curry, for his part, laughed at Kerr's comparison, though he did admit to getting "lost" in the preparation for games.

"I love to work. You kind of get lost in the sessions you have on the court in practice, in the weight room, wherever it is, because you know it's going to lead to you being as prepared as possible for those games."

Stephen Curry hasn't played since mid-March.

David Zalubowski/AP Images

Curry's conditioning has been a focal point in these Finals. Curry has noticeably bulked up this season to better handle the rigors of a Finals run.

Curry's personal trainer, Brandon Payne, told Insider that Curry does intense timed drills that combine shooting with conditioning. He said Curry never relents during these drills.

"Stephen does every drill like his hair is on fire," Payne said. "The guy moves at such an incredible pace.

"You know, he's already won two MVPs. He's already won three championships. He's been an All-Star over and over and over again. He's got the three-point record. He's done all of these things. He's accomplished all these things. He's made hundreds of millions of dollars in this game, and he still goes through every drill like he's trying to make a roster."

Curry told reporters on Sunday that the year-long prep to play in the biggest moments is the hardest part of his job. So far it has paid off: Curry and the Warriors are two wins away from a championship, and Curry is the favorite to win Finals MVP.

Read the original article on Insider

