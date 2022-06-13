Toby Keith cancels upcoming July concert at Mohegan Sun due to illness
Toby’s Keith’s upcoming concert at Mohegan Sun has been canceled.
The country singer announced Sunday he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall and after six month of chemo and treatment, “so far so good,” but needs time to heal.
The concert was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 30.
Mohegan Sun Arena put out a statement saying all ticket holders will receive an email with more information on the now-canceled concert.
