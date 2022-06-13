ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Sunday shooting is Stockton's 23rd homicide this year

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
A Sunday night shooting on the 2000 block of St. Lakes Way on Stockton has left a 26-year-old man dead and another 26-year-old man injured. This is the 23rd homicide in the city of Stockton to date this year, police said.

At 11:11 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to the area on a report of a shooting.

Upon officers' arrival, they said they located two men who had been shot. One man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the men knew each other.

A motive and suspect information has not been determined, police said. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Stockton Police Department encourages the public to share any information regarding this case with the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or to contact the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

