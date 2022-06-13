ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bears Feast Ahead of FOMC: Unusual Option Activity Strikes Again

By Market Rebellion
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YyZb_0g9Q3G3f00

Stocks are sinking today, led lower by the growth-heavy Nasdaq index, which has plunged

The crypto space is getting burned especially hard. Bitcoin (BTC) traded as low as $22,601.69 today — down by more than -50% YTD. Ethereum (ETH) fared even worse, dropping as low as $1,165 — more than -66% lower YTD.

Crypto-related stocks are fairing even worse. Coinbase (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report traded lower by as much as -17% — now more than 84% below its IPO price. Microstrategy (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Report traded as low as -24% this morning. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Riot Blockchain Inc Report traded as low as -14%.

But it isn’t just the crypto high-flyers that are down today. The biggest names in mega-cap tech are suffering, too. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report traded down by more than -5%. Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report all traded lower by more than -2% each.

Even the energy sector — perhaps the only area of the market still in a bull run — got rocked today, with names like Exxon (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report, and Valero (VLO) - Get Valero Energy Corporation Report all trading down by more than 3%

And to make it even worse? The S&P 500 has officially entered bear market territory. But what caused the drop, and why was the “smart money” all over this move to the downside?

Bracing for the FOMC

Today’s market dive follows Friday’s alarming CPI Report which indicated a 40-year inflationary high.

That’s bad news for market participants who believed that the economy had reached “peak inflation”. A soft CPI print could have led the data-dependent Fed (which will conduct another FOMC later this week on June 14th and 15th) to reel in its hawkish forecast for rate hikes.

But data-dependency is a double-edged sword. With a headline-worthy inflation report like the one we saw on Friday, many investors now worry that the Fed will be pressured to put the pedal to the metal and become even more hawkish.

Economists like CNBC’s Mohamed El-Erian have warned that unless the Fed picks up the pace of rate hikes, it won’t be able to tame spiraling inflation. As a result, firms like Barclays, Jeffries, and Nomura Holdings Inc have adjusted their outlook to expect 75 basis-point hikes in July and September, rather than 50. In short, this means more expensive money and lower profit margins for companies with high amounts of debt.

Bearish Unusual Option Activity Hits A Home Run

Friday’s session saw a fever pitch in bearish unusual option activity. Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian revealed three massive UOA examples on CNBC’s Halftime Report in the form of put buying on the SPDR S&P ETF Trust (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report. One trade in particular ($377 strike July puts) cost the buyer a total of nearly $20 million dollars.

The bearish UOA didn’t stop after Pete’s Halftime Report appearance, either. Additional put buying was spotted in the IWM, QQQ, and ARKK ETFs as well as many other names throughout the remainder of the day.

When massive bearish unusual option activity like this strikes over and over again within a short period of time, it indicates that the “smart money” is positioning for a big move to the downside.

And they were dead on.

Those July-expiring SPY $377 put options that Pete referenced on CNBC’s Halftime Report (which were out of the money by $14 at the time), bought for $6.64 per contract, have traded as high as $15.05, and are now at the money. That means the $19.92M that this trader spent on these put options rocketed to as high as $45.15M over a single weekend — not bad for a day’s work.

Slam dunk outcomes like this aren’t a guarantee, but they signify how important it is to keep an eye on the options market for a glimpse into what the “smart money” thinks is about to happen next.

Ready to start trading? Try Unusual Option Activity Essential. Learn how you can follow the "smart money" with a fresh UOA trade idea each week - including technical levels so that you know where to enter and exit!

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 as Crypto Crash Continues

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down almost 10% to $20,737.24 in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. The fall...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Continues to Tumble, Getting Dangerously Close to $20,000

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down more than 6% to $21,229.59 in the past 24 hours. Prices briefly dipped to the $20,992.62 level before bouncing back a tiny bit, according to data from CoinGecko.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla's Bitcoin Bet Turns into a Nightmare

The list of victims of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crash continues to grow every day. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, the manufacturer of electric vehicles is now part of it. Elon Musk's company had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin on February 8, 2021. This investment lost a lot...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nomura Holdings Inc#Strikes Again#Fomc#Web3 Investment#Ytd#Amazon Com Inc#Apple Inc#Alphabet#Chevron
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Wells Fargo Recession Stock List

With inflation rampant and the Federal Reserve poised for what could be large interest-rate increases, the risk of recession has risen sharply. “A hard landing [for the economy] has become our base case,” Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a commentary. “The recent pop in the two-year Treasury yield above 3% is our catalyst, indicating a more hawkish Fed and continued risk aversion.”
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden threatens oil companies with 'emergency powers' if they don't increase supply: Slams their 'historically high profit margins' while families see gas prices hit record highs above $5 per gallon

Joe Biden is calling on seven of the top oil companies to do something to help quell surging gas prices after accusing them of intentionally exacerbating the strain on Americans' pocketbooks after the average price per gallon surpassed $5.00. The president is sending letters Wednesday to Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

This is a tough time to be a start-up. New entrants into the electric vehicle market are facing a slew of challenges, including runaway inflation, supply chain hold-ups and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report, which went public in November, is reportedly delaying...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The task was not easy because skeptics about the industry were double the number of believers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
TheStreet

Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Report are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Saylor is one of the most famous Bitcoin evangelists. He praises the merits of the king of the cryptocurrencies almost daily on his Twitter account followed by more than 2.5 million people.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Coinbase Stock Chart: There’s One Bit of Good News

The story in crypto has been decisively bearish in 2022, although that’s not unusual given the state of the stock market. The Nasdaq has now suffered a larger peak-to-trough decline than it did during the covid-19 selloff in Q1 2020, while bitcoin is hitting multi-year lows and suffering through one of its largest declines.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Employee Stock Purchase Plans and Your Taxes

Many large companies offer Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPP) that let you buy your employer's stock at a discount. These plans are offered as an employment incentive, giving you an opportunity to share in the growth potential of your company's stock (and by implication, work hard to keep the stock price moving ahead).
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Defends Strategy: Innovation 'Solves Problems'

The stock market has left a trail of tears this year, especially over the past week, with the S&P 500 falling into a bear market. The celebrated investor Cathie Wood has seen her Ark Investment Management exchange-traded funds tumble, as their disruptive technology stocks have been hammered by roaring inflation and soaring interest rates.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Where Americans Are Cutting Back As Inflation Closes In

Americans aren’t wasting any time dealing with runaway inflation, which stands at 8.6% according to the US Inflation Calculator. They’re slamming on the brakes spending-wise, and that trend is going to have ramifications for U.S. households and for the nation’s economy. “Over the past 30-45 days consumers...
RIVER EDGE, NJ
TheStreet

Bill Gates is Getting as Snarky as Elon Musk

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report co-founder Bill Gates is a classic nerdy software guy. He offers up earnest book recommendations, and tweets about climate change, and thank-you tweets to people like Warren Buffett who donate billions to Gates’ charitable foundation. The onetime richest man in the world...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Recession Risk Ramps Higher as Inflation and Rates Soar

The smell of recession is in the air. Some economists have argued for months that an economic downturn may well be coming soon. Harvard economist Lawrence Summers has noted that at no time in the past 65 years has inflation stood above 4%, unemployment stood below 5%, and the economy failed to enter recession within the next two years.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy