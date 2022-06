Four new warehouses proposed in Palmer Township are one step closer to being built following a township planning commission review. The planning commission on Tuesday night recommended the township’s board of supervisors, which has the final say on new developments, approve the project called First Park 33. The project went before the commission in March and received an unfavorable review. The latest proposal included revisions aimed at addressing issues raised in March.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO