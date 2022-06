Baton Rouge’s three casinos posted a drop just shy of $1 million in May, marking the second month of collective loss for the riverboats. The three casinos: L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge, which is recently under new management, brought in roughly $22.2 million in May compared to more than $23.2 million in April, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO