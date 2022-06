Check out highlights of the final World Cup qualifier featuring Costa Rica and New Zealand. Joel Campbell started this one off with a bang by scoring in the third minute. New Zealand scored what appeared to be the equalizer by upon VAR review, it was waved off. Kosta Barbarouses was awarded a red card in the 69th minute after review. Costa Rica was the final team to advance to the World Cup in Qatar!

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO