Announced in Billboard, the historic Pocono Mountains region will soon, once again, become a bustling entertainment hot spot. From The Roots, a new real estate development and venue management company recently acquired over 200 acres of land housing the nearly 40 million dollar development including the venue formerly known as Mountain Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. From The Roots has multi-million-dollar plans to revitalize and redevelop the property into a sprawling entertainment complex named Poconos Park that will play host to world-class tours and productions, as well as special events starting this summer and fall.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO