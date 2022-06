Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Included during this time is recognition of 2022 graduates in honor of their accomplishments and what the plans are ahead. In addition, Alex Haggerty will be installed as the Minister of Music. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Vicar Sarah Moore assists.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO